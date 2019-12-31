शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Government renamed Mukarba Chowk, Pragati Maidan and Badarpur-Mehrauli Road

दिल्ली सरकार ने बदले इन जगहों के नाम, प्रगति मैदान हुआ सुप्रीम कोर्ट मेट्रो स्टेशन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 31 Dec 2019 06:13 PM IST
मनीष सिसोदिया
मनीष सिसोदिया - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली सरकार ने मुबारका चौक और प्रगति मैदान का नाम बदल दिया है। अब मुबारका चौक, शहीद विक्रम बत्रा जबकि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के नजदीक मेट्रो स्टेशन जो पहले प्रगति मैदान के नाम से जाना जाता था, वह अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट मेट्रो स्टेशन के नाम से जाना जाएगा। वहीं, सरकार ने बदरपुर-मेहरौली रोड का नाम बदलकर आचार्य श्री महाप्रज्ञ मार्ग कर दिया है। मंगलवार को दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने इसकी जानकारी दी। 
विज्ञापन
 


 
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

दुर्लभ प्रजाति के पक्षियों का शिकार जारी
Kannauj

यूपी: कोहरे की आड़ में विदेशी पक्षियों का शिकार, पिनटेल और नार्थन शॉवेलर को शिकारियों ने मार डाला

31 दिसंबर 2019

विदेशी फूलों से सजे होटल
Agra

विदेशी फूलों से महकेगी साल 2019 की आखिरी 'महफिल', होटलों में नए साल के जश्न की खास तैयारी

31 दिसंबर 2019

सदन में संबोधित करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

यूपी विधानसभा में एससी-एसटी आरक्षण पर लगी मुहर, दस साल के लिए बढ़ी आरक्षण की सीमा

31 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
ठंड का कहर
Meerut

शिमला-दिल्ली से ठंडा रहा मुजफ्फरनगर, टूटा कई दशकों का रिकॉर्ड, शहरवासी बोले- कभी नहीं देखे ऐसे हालात

31 दिसंबर 2019

High alert before New year celebration in Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

नए साल का जश्न मनाने से पहले ये खबर जरूर पढ़ लें, वरना पछताएंगे

31 दिसंबर 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

यूपी में मौत बनकर नाच रही ठंड, पारा शून्य की ओर, कल बारिश के भी आसार, 45 की चली गई जान

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
delhi government manish sisodia
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

arhaan khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: देर रात अरहान खान हुए घर से बाहर, दूसरी बार की थी एंट्री

31 दिसंबर 2019

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh
Television

फिर विवादों में 'द कपिल शर्मा शो', लोगों ने की भारती को शो से हटाए जाने की मांग

31 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Deadline to file ITR by individuals 31 December 2019
Personal Finance

आज रात 12 बजे से पहले नहीं किया ये काम, तो होगा 5,000 रुपये का नुकसान

31 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

यूपी कैबिनेट बैठक में कई अहम प्रस्ताव पास, डॉक्टरों को नॉन प्रैक्टिस भत्ता देने पर बनी सहमति

31 दिसंबर 2019

kader khan
Bollywood

कादर खान ने बेटे को बॉलीवुड में लॉन्च करने से कर दिया था मना, ये काम कर पिता का नाम कर रहे रोशन

31 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कादर खान
Bollywood

अंतिम दिनों में ऐसी हो गई थी कादर खान की हालत, ये थे उनके आखिरी शब्द

31 दिसंबर 2019

अथिया शेट्टी, केएल राहुल
Bollywood

बेटी के लिए सुनील शेट्टी को भी पसंद केएल राहुल, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर दी रजामंदी!

31 दिसंबर 2019

ghaziabad fire
Delhi NCR

लोनी अग्निकांड: दम घुटने पर ताई से लिपट गए थे पांचों मासूम, मौत से पहले सबने पीटे हाथ-पांव, लेकिन...

31 दिसंबर 2019

kader khan
Bollywood

कादर खान के 10 यादगार किरदार, इन फिल्मों को कर बने अदाकारी के सुपरस्टार

31 दिसंबर 2019

whatsapp will stop working on these smartphones, check id your phone is in the list
Tech Diary

2020 में इन स्मार्टफोन्स में नहीं चलेगा व्हाट्सएप, आपका फोन भी तो इस लिस्ट में नहीं

31 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मृतकों के फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद: अंगीठी जलाकर सोया था परिवार, दंपती और आठ साल की बच्ची की दम घुटने से मौत

फरीदाबाद के खेरी पुल थाना क्षेत्र के वजीरपुर गांव में देर रात एक ही परिवार में पति-पत्नी और 8 साल के बच्चे की मौत हो गई। तीनों एक ही कमरे में ठंड से बचने के लिए चारपाई के नीचे आग जलाकर सो रहे थे।

31 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Delhi BJP Unit accused CM Arvind Kejriwal for wrong education policy
India News

भाजपा का आरोप, केजरीवाल की गलत शिक्षा नीति से दांव पर लगा छात्रों का भविष्य!

31 दिसंबर 2019

seemapuri protest
Delhi NCR

सीमापुरी हिंसा: दो आरोपियों को मिली जमानत, छह जनवरी को होगी अगली सुनवाई

31 दिसंबर 2019

Swati Maliwal
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालीवाल का चुराया था फोन, गिरफ्तार

31 दिसंबर 2019

आबाद हुआ आशियान
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी का 'चर्चित घर' फिर हुआ आबाद, नए मालिक ने कहा नहीं हूं अंधविश्वासी

30 दिसंबर 2019

रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की कॉलोनियों में चल रही छोटी दुकानों किया जाएगा अधिकृतः पीयूष गोयल

31 दिसंबर 2019

Talkatora Stadium Vyapari sammelan
India News

व्यापारी सम्मेलन में भाजपा से नाराज दिखे बिजनेस मैन, खाली रह गया तालकटोरा स्टेडियम

30 दिसंबर 2019

खाना
Delhi NCR

अटल आहार योजना: दिल्ली में सिर्फ 15 रुपए में रोटी-सब्जी और दाल-चावल के साथ मिलेगा रायता

28 दिसंबर 2019

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन में शामिल महिलाएं
Delhi NCR

हाड़ कंपाती ठंड के बीच शाहीन बाग में सीएए के विरोध में बच्चों के साथ धरने पर करीब 250 महिलाएं

31 दिसंबर 2019

subhash chopra
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस ने किया वृद्धों-विधवाओं और दिव्यांगों को पांच हजार रुपये प्रतिमाह पेंशन का वादा

30 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

वीरान पड़े इस देश को दी है सिर्फ 5 देशों ने मान्यता

दुनिया में एक देश ऐसा भी है जिसे शायद ही कोई जानता हो। वीरान पड़े इस देश की आबादी भी बेहद कम है। मजे की बात तो ये है कि इस देश को सिर्फ 5 देशों ने मान्यता दी है। इसका नाम है अबखाजिया।

31 दिसंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 2:05

महाराष्ट्र के मंत्रालय की बिल्डिंग के कमरा नंबर 602 का रहस्य, जहां बैठने को तैयार नहीं मंत्री

31 दिसंबर 2019

नया साल 4:24

1 जनवरी से होने जा रहे हैं ये बदलाव, आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर

31 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:22

इस देश में मन रहा है सबसे पहले न्यू ईयर

31 दिसंबर 2019

ओबामा 1:28

भारतीय संगीतकार प्रतीक कुहड़ का गाना बना बराक ओबामा का पसंदीदा, ट्वीट पर किया साझा

31 दिसंबर 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में जारी रहेगी भाजपा की कुनबा तोड़ राजनीति, बड़े नेताओं की मिली जिम्मेदारी

31 दिसंबर 2019

खाली पड़े मकान में खुल गई है लैब
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी कांड: 11 लोगों की सामूहिक आत्महत्या से 'चर्चित घर' आज होगा आबाद, मिटेगा अंधविश्वास का दाग

29 दिसंबर 2019

सुरक्षा जांच में जुटी दिल्ली पुलिस
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः शराब पीकर वाहन चलाने वालों की खैर नहीं, आज रात नौ बजे के बाद राजीव चौक मेट्रो से निकास बंद

31 दिसंबर 2019

गुगन सिंह का भाजपा नेताओं ने किया स्वागत
Delhi NCR

दो साल बाद गुगन सिंह की भाजपा में घर वापसी, आते ही केजरीवाल पर बोला हमला

31 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता
Delhi NCR

आज उपवास रखेंगे कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता, 2 जनवरी से घर-घर जाकर भाजपा और आप की पोल खोलेगी कांग्रेस

31 दिसंबर 2019

Amit shah
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की सियासतः शाह की जुबान पर प्रवेश का नाम चढ़ने से भाजपाइयों में बढ़ी बेचैनी

27 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited