दिल्ली सरकार ने बदले इन जगहों के नाम, प्रगति मैदान हुआ सुप्रीम कोर्ट मेट्रो स्टेशन

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM: Mukarba Chowk will be named as Shahid Vikram Batra Chowk. Metro station near Supreme Court that was called Pragati Maidan, will now be called Supreme Court Metro Station. Badarpur-Mehrauli Road will be named as Acharya Shri Mahapragya Marg. pic.twitter.com/wKOkImAw2Q