दिल्ली सरकार ने बदले इन जगहों के नाम, प्रगति मैदान हुआ सुप्रीम कोर्ट मेट्रो स्टेशन

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM: Mukarba Chowk will be named as Shahid Vikram Batra Chowk. Metro station near Supreme Court that was called Pragati Maidan, will now be called Supreme Court Metro Station. Badarpur-Mehrauli Road will be named as Acharya Shri Mahapragya Marg. pic.twitter.com/wKOkImAw2Q— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
फरीदाबाद के खेरी पुल थाना क्षेत्र के वजीरपुर गांव में देर रात एक ही परिवार में पति-पत्नी और 8 साल के बच्चे की मौत हो गई। तीनों एक ही कमरे में ठंड से बचने के लिए चारपाई के नीचे आग जलाकर सो रहे थे।
31 दिसंबर 2019