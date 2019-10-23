शहर चुनें

दिल्ली के कनॉट प्लेस में पुलिस और झपटमारों के बीच मुठभेड़, दो गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 09:20 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के कनॉट प्लेस में बुधवार(23 अक्तूबर) तड़के झपटमारों और पुलिस के बीच जबरदस्त मुठभेड़ हो गई। इसके बाद पुलिस ने दो झपटमारों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार यह एनकाउंटर सीपी के शंकर मार्केट में हुआ। इस वक्त पुलिस मौके पर मौजूद है और तफ्तीश कर रही है।

 
