सात साल पहले मासूम के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म मामले में कोर्ट ने दो लोगों को ठहराया दोषी

A Delhi Court has convicted two accused, Manoj Kumar and Pradeep, in connection with a 2013 kidnapping and rape case of a 5-year-old girl in Gandhi Nagar. The court will hear the argument on quantum of sentence on January 30.

Karkardooma Court in Delhi: One of the two convicts in 2013 kidnapping and rape case of a 5-year-old girl in Gandhi Nagar, attacked journalists and tried to snatch their mobile phones also, while coming out from the court after hearing.