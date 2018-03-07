शहर चुनें

मुख्य सचिव मामला: दिल्ली HC ने रखा AAP विधायक जारवाल की जमानत याचिका पर फैसला सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 03:50 PM IST
delhi chief secretary assault: Delhi hc reserves order on the bail plea of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal.
prakash jarwal - फोटो : himanshu soni
दिल्ली में मचे आम आदमी पार्टी और दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव के बीच घमासान थमने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है।
मालूम हो कि आप विधायक प्रकाश जारवाल ने दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय में जमानत याचिका दायर की थी। इस याचिका पर सुनवाई कर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने अपना फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है।


जेल में बंद हैं पार्टी के दो विधायक
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party anshu prakash

Recommended

delhi chief secretary assault: aap mla amanatullah khan moves bail plea in delhi high court
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मामला: AAP विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान ने दिल्ली HC में दायर की जमानत याचिका

6 मार्च 2018

delhi chief secretary assault: delhi high court sent notice to delhi lg, government and assembly
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मामला: दिल्ली HC ने एलजी, केजरीवाल सरकार को जारी किया नोटिस, मांगा 2 हफ्तों में जवाब

5 मार्च 2018

Chief Secretary's assault case, the court said, we will only hear the public prosecutor
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मारपीट मामला,अदालत ने कहा हम सरकारी वकील को ही सुनेगे

1 मार्च 2018

our boycott will continue till the CM or Deputy CM himself apologize for the assault,
Delhi NCR

खुद मुख्यमंत्री या उपमुख्यमंत्री मारपीट को लेकर माफी नहीं मांगते, हमारा बहिष्कार तब तक जारी रहेगा

27 फरवरी 2018

Chief Minister and chief secretary face to face after a week
Delhi NCR

एक हफ्ते बाद मुख्यमंत्री व मुख्य सचिव का हुआ आमना-सामना

27 फरवरी 2018

anshu prakash said he will attend the budget session when cm will assure no violence will be done
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव ने केजरीवाल को लिखी चिट्ठी-सुरक्षा के आश्वासन पर ही मीटिंग में होंगे शामिल

27 फरवरी 2018

