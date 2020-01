Delhi Election 2020: अमित शाह बोले- केजरीवाल जी, आप खुद को दिल्ली समझते हो क्या?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Najafgarh: They (AAP) had said that they will clean the water of river Yamuna. Kejriwal ji, today I challenge you to take off your shirt & take a dip in river Yamuna. You will realise the condition of the water of river Yamuna. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/pG5pxELaEN

Union HM Amit Shah, in Najafgarh: They (AAP) had said that they'll purify the air of Delhi. They did drama, printed advertisements, but if anyone is responsible for the level of pollution in Delhi today then it's the inactivity of Kejriwal govt. Delhi's air has poison mixed in it pic.twitter.com/oJ1cwMJEVJ