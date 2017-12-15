Download App
कार पर पत्थर फेंककर रोका और लूट लिए

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 10:38 AM IST
stone thrown on car and looted in delhi
मायापुरी इलाके में बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने पत्थर फेंककर कार रोकने पर विवश कर दिया और फिर कार सवार से लूटपाट कर फरार हो गए। पीड़ित की शिकायत पर पुलिस  मामला दर्ज कर फरार बदमाशों की तलाश कर रही है।
पुलिस के अनुसार, सेक्टर-24 रोहिणी में रहने वाले नवीन शर्मा (31) गुरुग्राम स्थित कंपनी में काम करते हैं। 14 दिसंबर की रात कार से घर लौट रहे थे। मायापुरी फ्लाई ओवर के पास किसी ने उनकी कार के पीछे शीशे पर फेंका।

पत्थर लगने शीशा टूट गया। कार धीमी करनी पड़ी। इसी बीच दो बाइक पर सवार चार युवकों ने ओवरटेक किया और कार रोक ली। बदमाशों ने नवीन को कार से बाहर निकाला और पिटाई कर दी।

डैश बोर्ड पर रखा पर्स ले लिया और कार की चाबी निकालकर फरार हो गये। बदमाशों के भागने के बाद पीड़ित ने पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने मौका मुआयना करने के बाद लूटपाट का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।  ब्यूरो
delhi news

