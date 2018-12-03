शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः रफ्तार के कहर ने ले ली एक और जान, सड़क किनारे बैठे फलवाले को रौंदा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 08:55 AM IST
फल विक्रेताओं को कार ने मारी टक्कर
फल विक्रेताओं को कार ने मारी टक्कर - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली की सड़कों पर एक बार फिर रफ्तार का कहर देखने को मिला जिसमें एक फलवाले की जान चली गई वहीं दूसरा गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।
बीती रात द्वारका के गणपति चौक पर सड़क किनारे फल बेच रहे दो फल विक्रेता एक तेज रफ्तार कार की चपेट में आ गए। यह घटना रविवार रात करीब 11:30 बजे की है।

दोनों फल विक्रेता सड़क किनारे बैठे थे इतने में एक तेज रफ्तार कार आई और दोनों को कुचल दिया और कार लेकर फरार हो गया। पुलिस उसकी तलाश में जुटी है और मामले की जांच कर रही है।

पुलिस ने मृतक का शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है वहीं घायल शख्स का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।

accident road accident crime in delhi delhi police
