घर बैठे सैंपल देकर कोरोना टेस्ट करवाना चाहता है तो इसकी कीमत 1200 रुपये: सत्येंद्र जैन

The positivity rate is gradually declining. The rate of RT-PCR test has also been decreased from Rs 2400 to Rs 800 while home sampling will cost Rs 1200. Central govt. allotted labs are taking more than 24 hrs in providing reports: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mXIj7AXbb8— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.