शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Coronavirus in Delhi positivity rate is gradually declining says Health Minister Satyendra Jain

घर बैठे सैंपल देकर कोरोना टेस्ट करवाना चाहता है तो इसकी कीमत 1200 रुपये: सत्येंद्र जैन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 01 Dec 2020 12:00 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सत्येंद्र जैन
सत्येंद्र जैन - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में कोरोना के मामलों को लेकर स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने मंगलवार को जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली में पॉजिटिविटी रेट लगातार कम हो रही है। आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट की कीमत भी 2400 रुपये से घटाकर 800 रुपये कर दी गई है। 
विज्ञापन

वहीं अगर घर बैठे सैंपल देकर कोई टेस्ट करवाना चाहता है तो इसकी कीमत 1200 रुपये होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार ने जिन लैब्स को टेस्ट करने की अनुमति दी है वो रिपोर्ट देने में 24 घंटे से अधिक समय लगा रहे हैं।
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr delhi delhi news delhi top news corona in delhi coronavirus in delhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

किसानों और केंद्र सरकार के बीच शुरू हुई बैठक
Delhi NCR

कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर की अगुवाई में बातचीत जारी, सरकार की ओर से किसानों को दिया जा रहा प्रेजेंटेशन

1 दिसंबर 2020

vodafone idea
Tech Diary

हो गई शुरूआत, Vodafone Idea ने 50 रुपये तक महंगा कर दिया टैरिफ प्लान

1 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
आईपीएस मनीषा चौधरी चंडीगढ़ की नई एसएसपी ट्रैफिक बनीं।
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: आईपीएस मनीषा चौधरी, जो विवादों में घिरीं, अब चंडीगढ़ की पहली महिला एसएसपी ट्रैफिक बनीं

1 दिसंबर 2020

how to stop corona caller tune
Tip of the Day

Airtel, Vodafone, Jio, BSNL नंबर पर कैसे बंद करें कोरोना कॉलर ट्यून, ये हैं दो तरीके

1 दिसंबर 2020

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के लिए सम्मान की लड़ाई, कई बदलावों के साथ इन 11 खिलाड़ियों पर लगा सकती है दांव

1 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
शेहला रशीद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विवादित बयानों से सुर्खियों में रही शेहला, अब पिता ने लगाया देशद्रोह का आरोप तो किया पलटवार

1 दिसंबर 2020

मासिक राशिफल दिसंबर 2020
Predictions

दिसंबर महीने की ज्योतिष गणना: किन तरीखों पर राशिनुसार आपको रहना है जरा बचके...

1 दिसंबर 2020

ग्लेन मैक्सवेल और इयान चैपल
Cricket News

मैक्सवेल के खास शॉट पर बैन की मांग, दिग्गज ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ने बताया गेंदबाजों के साथ धोखा

1 दिसंबर 2020

एलपीजी गैस के दाम आज
Bazar

काम की खबर: जानिए इस महीने से रसोई गैस सिलिंडर सस्ता हुआ या महंगा

1 दिसंबर 2020

तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा के कलाकार
Television

‘तारक मेहता’ की इन अभिनेत्रियों का असल जिंदगी में लुक है बिल्कुल अलग, देखकर पहचानना होगा मुश्किल

1 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X