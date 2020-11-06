दिल्ली में कोरोना के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ मरीज, पहली बार एक दिन में सात हजार से ज्यादा संक्रमितों की पुष्टि  

Delhi reports 7178 new #COVID19 cases, 6121 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020
Total cases in the national capital rise to 4,23,831, including 3,77,276 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6833 deaths.
Active cases stand at 39,722. pic.twitter.com/Ncg7jvECIt
