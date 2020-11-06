शहर चुनें
दिल्ली में कोरोना के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ मरीज, पहली बार एक दिन में सात हजार से ज्यादा संक्रमितों की पुष्टि  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 06 Nov 2020 11:13 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस की तीसरी लहर के गंभीर परिणाम सामने आने लगे हैं। पहली बार एक दिन में सात हजार से ज्यादा संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। जबकि लगातार दूसरे दिन 60 से अधिक लोगों की मौत हुई है। 
शुक्रवार को दिल्ली स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पिछले एक दिन में 7178 संक्रमित मरीज मिलने की पुष्टि की है। जबकि 58,860 सैंपलों की जांच की गई है। अब संक्रमण दर 12 फीसदी पार हो चुकी है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 12.19 फीसदी संक्रमण दर दर्ज की गई है। हालांकि राहत की बात है कि इस बीच 6121 मरीजों को डिस्चॉर्ज भी किया है लेकिन 64 लोगों की उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। 
इसी के साथ ही दिल्ली में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 4,23,831 हो चुकी है जिनमें से अब तक 3,77,276 मरीज स्वस्थ्य हो चुके हैं। वहीं इस संक्रमण से मरने वालों की संख्या 6833 हो चुकी है। दिल्ली में अब तक 1.61 फीसदी लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत हुई है जोकि राष्ट्रीय औसत 1.48 फीसदी से अधिक है। ठीक इसी तरह दिल्ली में शुरू से लेकर अब तक संक्रमण दर पर गौर करें तो यह 8.49 फीसदी पर है जबकि अंतरराष्ट्रीय मानकों की मानें तो यह दर पांच फीसदी से कम होनी चाहिए।
दिल्ली में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने से सक्रिय मामले भी 39 हजार पार हो चुके हैं। फिलहाल 39,722 सक्रिय मरीजों में 23,679 अपने घरों में उपचाराधीन हैं। जबकि बाकी मरीजों का उपचार विभिन्न अस्पतालों में चल रहा है। इतना ही नहीं रोजाना संक्रमित मरीजों के बढ़ने से दिल्ली में कंटेनमेंट जोन की संख्या भी अब 3754 हो चुकी है। 
 
दिल्ली में बढ़ी आरटी पीसीआर जांच
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार दिल्ली में अब आरटी पीसीआर जांच भी बढ़ गई है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 58,860 सैंपल में से 15,666 को आरटी पीसीआर तकनीक के जरिए जांचा गया। दिल्ली में अब तक 49.91 लाख सैंपल की जांच हो चुकी है। पिछले कई महीनों से दिल्ली में आरटी पीसीआर तकनीक के जरिए करीब 10 हजार सैंपल की जांच हो रही थी। विभागीय अधिकारियों के अनुसार दिल्ली में प्रति 10 लाख की आबादी पर 2,62,715 सैंपल की जांच हो रही है। 
city & states delhi ncr delhi coronavirus coronavirus in delhi

