दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस के 2199 नए मामले आए सामने , 62 लोगों की मौत, कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 87360 हुई 

Delhi reports 2199 new #COVID19 cases and 62 deaths today. Total number of cases stands at 87360 including 5834 recovered/discharged/migrated cases, 26270 active cases&2742 deaths. 9585 RTPCR Tests&7594 Rapid antigen tests conducted today;total 531752 tests have been done so far. pic.twitter.com/jmaaNZ8s4z