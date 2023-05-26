Delhi: अध्यादेश के खिलाफ कांग्रेस के समर्थन के लिए खरगे और राहुल गांधी से मिलेंगे सीएम केजरीवाल, मांगा समय

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा लाए गये अध्यादेश के खिलाफ संसद में कांग्रेस का समर्थन मांगने के लिए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे और पार्टी नेता राहुल गांधी से मिलने का समय मांगा है। सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने शुक्रवार को अपने ट्वीट में केंद्र सरकार के अध्यादेश को अलोकतांत्रिक और असंवैधानिक करार दिया है।
Sought time this morning to meet Cong President Sh Kharge ji and Sh Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Cong support in Parl against undemocratic n unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP govt and also to discuss general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 26, 2023
