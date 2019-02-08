शहर चुनें

राफेल डील पर सीएम केजरीवाल का पीएम मोदी पर हमला, सीबीआई को PMO पर छापा मारना चाहिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 08 Feb 2019 03:22 PM IST
cm kejriwal attacks on pm modi says cbi should raid on pmo to get rafale deal files
दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने राफेल डील मामले में पीएम मोदी पर हमला करते हुए कहा है कि सीबीआई को पीएमओ पर छापा मारना चाहिए। उन्होंने ये भी कहा कि राफेल से जुड़ी फाइलें जब्त होनी चाहिए।
केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, राफेल में सच्चाई सामने लाने के लिए सीबीआई को स्वतंत्र रूप से पीएमओ पर छापेमारी करनी चाहिए। राफेल से जुड़ी सभी फाइलों को जब्त कर जरूरी गिरफ्तारियां होनी चाहिए, जैसे मेरे दफ्तर पर हुई थी और कोलकाता के कमिश्नर के दफ्तर पर।


इसके साथ ही आप के राज्यसभा सांसद संजय सिंह ने कहा कि राफेल पर जनता के साथ धोखा हुआ है। मैं राफेल से जुड़े नए तथ्यों पर एफआईआर करूंगा।

arvind kejriwal narendra modi rafale deal rahul gandhi pmo sanjay singh
केजरीवाल ने किया नरेला में विकास कार्यों का उद्घाटन
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली सीएम केजरीवाल पर एक और हमला, काफिले पर भीड़ ने बरसाईं लाठियां

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल पर एक बार फिर हमला होने से दिल्ली पुलिस की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर बड़ा सवाल खड़ा हो गया है।

8 फरवरी 2019

bhola singh
Delhi NCR

हमारे लिए तो लाहौर हाईकोर्ट इलाहाबाद से ज्यादा नजदीक है: भाजपा सांसद

8 फरवरी 2019

मेट्रो अस्पताल में आग लगने के बाद बाहर जमा भीड़
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः मेट्रो अस्पताल में लगी भीषण आग, चेयरमैन ने जताई साजिश की आशंका

7 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

वीवीआईपी हेलीकॉप्टर मामला: राजीव सक्सेना की ईडी हिरासत चार दिन बढ़ी

8 फरवरी 2019

Arrest
Delhi NCR

अगवा बच्चे को पुलिस ने तीसरे दिन किया बरामद, आरोपी ने बताई वजह तो चौंकी पुलिस

8 फरवरी 2019

narendra modi
Delhi NCR

11 को ग्रेटर नोएडा में आ सकते हैं पीएम मोदी

8 फरवरी 2019

gun suicide officer
Delhi NCR

मामा की बंदूक से खेलते-खेलते दब गया ट्रिगर, गई 14 साल के भांजे की जान

8 फरवरी 2019

dead body
Delhi NCR

महिला डॉक्टर ने की आत्महत्या, सुसाइड लेटर में सामने आई शोषण की बात

8 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

यूपीः सिंभावली में कार और ट्रक की जबरदस्त भिड़ंत, महिला समेत 4 की मौत

8 फरवरी 2019

बीएसपी (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

24 फरवरी को हो सकती है बसपा प्रत्याशी की घोषणा

8 फरवरी 2019

