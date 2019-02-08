In the light of today’s expose on Rafale, “independent” CBI shud raid PMO, seize all the files related to Rafale and make arrests just like they raided my office and residence and Kolkatta police commissioner.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2019
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल पर एक बार फिर हमला होने से दिल्ली पुलिस की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर बड़ा सवाल खड़ा हो गया है।
8 फरवरी 2019