मुख्य सचिव मारपीट मामलाः अमानतुल्लाह और जरवाल को पुलिस ने भेजा समन, आज होगी पूछताछ

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 10:08 AM IST
amanatullah khan and prakash jarwal
amanatullah khan and prakash jarwal - फोटो : himanshu soni
दिल्ली पुलिस ने मुख्य सचिव अंशु प्रकाश से मारपीट मामले में आम आदमी पार्टी के दो विधायकों अमानतुल्लाह खान व प्रकाश जरवाल को शनिवार को सुबह 10 बजे पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया है।
ओखला से विधायक अमानतुल्लाह को शनिवार सुबह दस बजे व देवली से विधायक प्रकाश जरवाल को शाम चार बजे पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया है।

अंशु प्रकाश मारपीट मामले के तुरंत बाद दिल्ली पुलिस ने इन दोनों विधायकों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। दोनों विधायक हाल ही में जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आए हैं।


 
arvind kejriwal anshu prakash amanatullah khan prakash jarwal

