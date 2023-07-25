Chardham Yatra: केदारनाथ की यात्रा के दौरान यात्रियों को मिलेंगी स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं, दिल्ली एम्स ने भेजी टीम

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
एम्स, नई दिल्ली ने केदारनाथ की चार धाम यात्रा के दौरान तीर्थयात्रियों को चिकित्सा उपचार प्रदान करने के लिए चिकित्सा सहायता और देखभाल के लिए डॉक्टरों की एक टीम भेजी है। दिल्ली एम्स ने ट्वीट कर ये जानकारी दी ।
"AIIMS, New Delhi sends a team of Doctors for Medical Assistance and Care during the Kedarnath Ji Char Dham Yatra to provide medical treatment to the pilgrims..," tweets AIIMS New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/6mU0Wgl7E0— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023
