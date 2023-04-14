Arvind Kejriwal: दिल्ली CM को सीबीआई ने पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया, संजय सिंह बोले- पता था अगला नंबर केजरीवाल का है

आम आदमी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक और दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को सीबीआई ने नोटिस जारी कर पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक सीबीआई ने 16 अप्रैल सुबह 11 बजे बुलाया है। जानकारी सामने आ रही है कि केजरीवाल से भी दिल्ली में हुए कथित शराब घोटाले को लेकर सवाल जवाब करेगी। अब यह बात भी सामने आ रही है कि केजरीवाल सीबीआई मुख्यालय जाएंगे और जांच में शामिल होंगे।

CBI summons Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 to question him in the excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/jlStNKhU2Y