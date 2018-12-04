शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर हिंसाः मानवाधिकार आयोग ने यूपी के मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी को दिया नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 05:10 PM IST
nhrc
nhrc - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
बुलंदशहर हिंसा मामले में राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग ने उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी को नोटिस जारी किया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक आयोग ने इस पूरे प्रकरण में सरकार और पुलिस विभाग से 4 सप्ताह के अंदर जवाब मांगा है। 
मालूम हो कि गोकशी को लेकर उठे बवाल में बुलंदशहर में हुई हिंसा में एक इंस्पेक्टर सहित दो लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। मामला तूल पकड़ चुका है और इस घटना पर सियासत भी गर्म है। 


