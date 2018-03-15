शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   baba virendra dev dixit was last spotted in Nepal

CBI ने अय्याश बाबा के बारे में खोले राज, बताया कहां दिखा था आखिरी बार वीरेंद्र देव

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 05:10 PM IST
baba virendra dev dixit
baba virendra dev dixit - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाबा वीरेंद्र देव दीक्षित मामले में एक नया खुलासा हुआ है। सीबीआई ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट को बाबा के बारे कुछ बातें बताई हैं। सीबीआई ने हाईकोर्ट को बताया है कि बाबा वीरेंद्र देव दीक्षित को आखिरी बार 2 अगस्त 2017 को नेपाल में देखा गया था।
साथ ही सीबीआई ने कोर्ट से स्टेटस रिपोर्ट दाखिल करने के लिए कुछ समय मांगा है। बता दें कि मामले की अगली सुनवाई 17 मई 2018 को होगी।
 
baba virendra dev dixit

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

baaghi 2
Bollywood

फिल्म 'बागी-2' के गाने के लिए टाइगर श्रॉफ को लीगल नोटिस, मेकर्स भी लपेटे में, 5 करोड़ रुपये की मांग

15 मार्च 2018

Kangana Sharma
Bollywood

24 साल बाद श्रीदेवी का 'लाडला' फिर कर रहा है वापसी, टीवी की ये एक्ट्रेस बनेंगी पत्नी

15 मार्च 2018

Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के बाद एक और एक्टर के निधन से ऋतिक इतने हुए आहत,हो गई ऐसी हालत

15 मार्च 2018

Female fan enters Salman Khan house and try to committed suicide
Bollywood

...जब सलमान खान के घर में घुसी फैन, धारदार हथियार लेकर बोली- वो मेरे हसबैंड हैं

15 मार्च 2018

Salman Khan reveals real reason for his shirtless scenes in bollywood movies
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने खोला फिल्मी करियर का सबसे बड़ा राज, बताया आखिर हर बार क्यों उतार देते हैं शर्ट

15 मार्च 2018

alia bhatt and taylor swift here is connetion both of them
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट के जन्मदिन पर हुआ खुलासा, इस हॉलीवुड सिंगर से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

15 मार्च 2018

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

30 करोड़ के बंगले की 'क्वीन' बनीं कंगना रनौत, जन्नत का नजारा दिखाएगा नया आशियाना

15 मार्च 2018

दुल्हन (फाइल फोटो)
Weird Stories

जयमाला से पहले ही दुल्हन ने दूल्हे में देखा कुछ ऐसा, गुस्से से तिलमिलाई और घर वापस भेजा

15 मार्च 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

कटरीना-यूलिया नहीं, केवल इन दो शख्स को पसंद करते हैं सलमान, इंस्टाग्राम पर दिखा सबूत

15 मार्च 2018

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

12 साल बाद शाहरुख खान के साथ वापसी कर रही हैं ये टॉप एक्ट्रेस, गौरी को बिल्कुल नहीं है पसंद

15 मार्च 2018

Most Read

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

हार से मायूस सीएम योगी ने आज रद्द किए दौरे और अपने सारे कार्यक्रम

जनता के बीच फिर से भरोसा पैदा करने के लिए सीएम अफसरों को उचित दिशा-निर्देश दे सकते हैं। हार से मायूस हुए सीएम अब जन समस्याओं को प्रमुखता में दूर कर उनमें भाजपा के प्रति विश्वास जगाना चाहते हैं।

15 मार्च 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

योगी सरकार का घमंड टूटा, परिणाम में जनता का गुस्सा फूटाः अखिलेश

15 मार्च 2018

JNU
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू से लापता छात्रा बरामद, वापसी के बाद बताया कहां गई थी वो

15 मार्च 2018

akhilesh yadav
Lucknow

जीत के बाद बोले अखिलेश- उनका घमंड टूट गया, उम्मीद है अब भाषा भी बदल जाएगी

15 मार्च 2018

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

जीत के बाद अखिलेश यादव से मिले विजयी सांसद प्रवीण निषाद और नागेंद्र पटेल

15 मार्च 2018

नामांकन वापस लेते विद्यासागर सोनकर
Lucknow

राज्यसभा चुनाव: बीजेपी के 11वें प्रत्याशी ने वापस लिया नामांकन

15 मार्च 2018

लालू यादव
National

चारा घोटाला: दुमका कोषागार मामले में लालू पर फैसला टला, अब कल होगी सुनवाई

15 मार्च 2018

अनुभव स्टील फैक्ट्री में खड़ी आयकर टीम की गाड़ियां
Varanasi

जौनपुर में IAS अधिकारी की स्टील फैक्ट्री पर छापा, दूसरे दिन भी डटी है टीम

15 मार्च 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

लखनऊवासी जल्द करेंगे इलेक्ट्रिक सिटी बस में सफर, ये रहेंगे मार्ग

15 मार्च 2018

त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

CM त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत से लाइव पूछें अपने सवाल, अमर उजाला दे रहा मौका

15 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

तो इस वजह से सपना चौधरी ने स्टेज पर घूंघट ओढ़कर लगाए ठुमके

हरियाणवी डांसर सपना चौधरी बिग बॉस से बाहर आने के बाद से कुछ बदली बदली दिखाई दे रही हैं। ऐसा हम नहीं कह रहे हैं बल्कि उनका नया स्टाइल बता रहा है।

14 मार्च 2018

टॉवर 1:59

VIDEO: 150 फुट ऊंचे मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ा ये आदमी और फिर...

10 मार्च 2018

VIRAL VIDEO 1:44

अपनी शादी में नाचते-नाचते दूल्हे की स्टेज पर मौत!

9 मार्च 2018

SSC Scam 3:40

SSC पेपर लीक मामले में छात्रों को मिला इस शख्स का साथ, PM को लिख चुके हैं चिट्ठी

5 मार्च 2018

delhi 1:39

दिल्ली में हुई हत्या, सीसीटीवी की मदद से होगा खुलासा!

5 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.