शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Armed men attacked house of AAP Councillor in delhi

'आप' काउंसलर के घर पर दबंगों का हमला, जान से मारने की दी धमकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 16 Nov 2018 03:01 AM IST
AAP Councillor
AAP Councillor - फोटो : ani
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में शुक्रवार को एक चौकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। जहां कुछ बदूंकधारी बदमाशों ने वार्ड 83 (एसडीएमसी) आप पार्टी के काउंसलर जितेंद्र कृष्ण के घर पर हमला कर दिया।
विज्ञापन


 
उन्होंने बताया कि शुक्रवार शाम को वह घर में बैठे थे, इस दौरान 20-25 लोग घर में घुस गए। उन्होंने फायरिंग की और मुझे पीटने की कोशिश की। उन्होंने जाने से पहले मुझे मारने की धमकी भी दी, ऐसा लगता है कि यह हमला किसी ने राजनीतिक रूप से संचालित किया जाता है।

Recommended

Television

केबीसी 10: 11 साल का गजेंद्र हर महीने कमाता है इतना, अमिताभ ने कहा- 'मुझे तो 2 रुपये मिलते थे'

15 नवंबर 2018

kbc 10
amitabh bachchan
kbc 10
kbc 10
Television

केबीसी 10: 11 साल का गजेंद्र हर महीने कमाता है इतना, अमिताभ ने कहा- 'मुझे तो 2 रुपये मिलते थे'

15 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

2019 आईपीएल में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी पूरे सीजन के लिए नहीं रहेंगे उपलब्ध: क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया

15 नवंबर 2018

australia cricket team
ग्लेन मैक्सवेल
australia vs sa
आरोन फिंच
Cricket News

2019 आईपीएल में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी पूरे सीजन के लिए नहीं रहेंगे उपलब्ध: क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया

15 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

युवी-रैना-रहाणे नहीं खेलेंगे 2019 विश्व कप! विराट के सामने रवि शास्त्री ने किया इशारा

15 नवंबर 2018

yuvi raina
Cricket News

युवी-रैना-रहाणे नहीं खेलेंगे 2019 विश्व कप! विराट के सामने रवि शास्त्री ने किया इशारा

15 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

दीपवीर की पहली झलक से लेकर श्रद्धा कपूर तक, मनोरंजन जगत की ऐसी ही 5 बड़ी खबरें

15 नवंबर 2018

ranveer, deepika
shraddha kapoor
Sacred Games
bigg boss 12
Bollywood

दीपवीर की पहली झलक से लेकर श्रद्धा कपूर तक, मनोरंजन जगत की ऐसी ही 5 बड़ी खबरें

15 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

खुलासाः पत्नी ने प्रेमी से कराई थी पति की हत्या, बताया इसलिए मार डाला

15 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' के फ्लॉप होने पर झलका शाहरुख का दर्द, दोस्त आमिर का ऐसे किया बचाव

15 नवंबर 2018

aamir khan and shah rukh khan
shah rukh khan
shah rukh khan
Aamir Khan Shah rukh Khan and Salman Khan
Bollywood

'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' के फ्लॉप होने पर झलका शाहरुख का दर्द, दोस्त आमिर का ऐसे किया बचाव

15 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
aap councillor aap party crime in delhi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Rishikesh
Travel

केवल 5000 रुपए में घूमें देश की ये 5 सबसे खूबसूरत जगहें

15 नवंबर 2018

Irish MP Ruth Coppinger
Weird Stories

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि महिला सांसद अंडरवियर लेकर पहुंची सदन, सच्चाई जानकर विश्वास करना होगा मुश्किल

15 नवंबर 2018

Switzerland is the only country in the world where the president changes every year
World of Wonders

इस देश में हर साल होते हैं राष्ट्रपति के चुनाव, आपको हैरान कर देंगी ये जानकारियां

15 नवंबर 2018

obese
Health & Fitness

मोटापे पर अमेरिका में हुआ नया रिसर्च, मात्र एक गोली से 6 महीने में कम हो जाएगा कई किलो वजन

15 नवंबर 2018

Know loneliness is dangerous or fruitful to you
Stress Management

क्या आप जानते हैं अकेलापन खतरनाक होता है या बेहद फायदेमंद

15 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
OLI WEATHERALL
Weird Stories

इस शख्स को है हैरतअंगेज बीमारी, Kiss करने से भी हो सकती है मौत

15 नवंबर 2018

pregnant women
Health & Fitness

कम बच्चे पैदा करने से क्या नुकसान होगा, जानिए रिसर्च क्या कहती है

15 नवंबर 2018

this is the story of flipkart binny bansal who rose to a high and than resign
Corporate

बिन्नी बंसल की कहानीः कामयाबी से लेकर इस्तीफे तक

15 नवंबर 2018

rohit and kohli
Cricket News

'रन मशीन'-'हिटमैन' के बीच होगी रिकॉर्ड की सबसे बड़ी जंग, जो जीता वो बनेगा टी20 का सिकंदर

15 नवंबर 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

कुत्ते पालने के शौकीन हैं तो ये खबर पढ़ लें, अब देना होगा ये टेस्ट

15 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

cattle
Delhi NCR

मवेशी ले जाने से रोका, भाजयुमो जिला महामंत्री पर की फायरिंग

तीन गाड़ियों में मवेशियों को लादकर ले जा रहे लोगों को टोकना महंगा पड़ गया। आरोपियों ने पहले भाजयुमो के जिला महामंत्री की गाड़ी को टक्कर मारी।

16 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
सिग्नेचर ब्रिज
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस ने सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर अश्लीलता फैलाने के आरोप में चार को पकड़ा

15 नवंबर 2018

ayushman bharat
Delhi NCR

आयुष्मान भारत के फर्जी प्रचार पर 89 वेबसाइट-ऐप पर प्रतिबंध, अमर उजाला ने किया था खुलासा

15 नवंबर 2018

सिरसा ने 1984 दंगा के दोषी को मारा थप्पड़
Delhi NCR

Video: अकाली विधायक मनजिंदर सिरसा ने कोर्ट परिसर में 1984 सिख दंगों के दोषी को मारा थप्पड़

15 नवंबर 2018

मृतक माला लखानी (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में 53 वर्षीय फैशन डिजाइनर और उसके सहायक की हत्या, आरोपी दर्जी ने कबूला जुर्म

15 नवंबर 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

एक नहीं तीन प्रेमिकाओं के शौक पूरा करने में प्रेमी पहुंच गया जेल, कहानी दिलचस्प

16 नवंबर 2018

बवाना में आग बुझाते दमकलकर्मी
Delhi NCR

बवाना औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में प्लास्टिक फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद पाया काबू

15 नवंबर 2018

भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर
Delhi NCR

लोकसभा चुनाव में नहीं उतरेंगे भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर, इस पार्टी के खिलाफ बना रहे हैं रणनीति

15 नवंबर 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

कुत्ते पालने के शौकीन हैं तो ये खबर पढ़ लें, अब देना होगा ये टेस्ट

15 नवंबर 2018

घायल लुटेरा और नोएडा पुलिस
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः कैब लूटकर भाग रहे बदमाशों से मुठभेड़, एक गिरफ्तार, साथी फरार

15 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

राजधानी नई दिल्ली में एसयूवी ने कई वाहनों को मारी टक्कर, एक की मौत

बुधवार को राजधानी नई दिल्ली के पश्चिम विहार इलाके में सड़क हादसा हो गया। इस हादसे में एक लड़की की मौत हो गई। हादसे में 8 लोग घायल  भी हुए हैं। दरअसल ये हादसा एक एसयूवी के रिक्शा,  मोटर साइकिल, रिक्शा और मिनी बस से टकराने की वजह से हुआ।

15 नवंबर 2018

जवाहर लाल 2:37

इन महिलाओं के साथ अफेयर को लेकर चर्चा में रहे नेहरू

14 नवंबर 2018

THAK THAK GANG 2:04

नोएडा में 'ठक-ठक गैंग' के चार सदस्य पुलिस की गिरफ्त में

12 नवंबर 2018

प्रदूषण 1:17

और जानलेवा हुई दिल्ली की हवा, 12 नवंबर तक बढ़ा ट्रकों की एंट्री पर बैन

11 नवंबर 2018

केजरीवाल 0:47

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज विवाद: दिल्ली पुलिस ने 6 धाराओं में एफआईआर दर्ज की

10 नवंबर 2018

Related

patiala house court
Delhi NCR

1984 सिख विरोधी दंगाः 34 साल बाद दो आरोपी दोषी करार, सजा का एलान आज

14 नवंबर 2018

मुजेसर मेट्रो लाइऩ
Delhi NCR

राजा नाहर सिंह स्टेशन से कश्मीरी गेट के लिए रवाना होगी मेट्रो, 19 नवंबर को पीएम मोदी करेंगे उद्घाटन

15 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: एथलीट पालेंद्र चौधरी ने जवाहरलाल नेहरु स्टेडियम के हॉस्टल में की आत्महत्या

14 नवंबर 2018

दिल्ली वायु प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः 10 दिनों बाद राहत की सांस, बारिश ने धोया प्रदूषण, सूचकांक दो पायदान खिसका

15 नवंबर 2018

गैस गीजर ब्लास्ट
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः गैस गीजर फटने से टूटी दीवार, झुलसे 4 लोग

15 नवंबर 2018

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज विवादः मनोज तिवारी ने दर्ज कराई एफआईआर, सीएम केजरीवाल को बनाया आरोपी

15 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.