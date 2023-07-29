Delhi Suicide: मधु विहार इलाके में 16 साल के लड़के ने मौत को लगाया गले, सुसाइड नोट में बयां किया दर्द

दिल्ली के मधु विहार में 16 साल एक किशोर ने सुबह अपने घर के बाथरूम में कथित तौर पर फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। बताया जा रहा है कि वह 11वीं का छात्र था। उसने एक सुसाइड नोट छोड़ा है। जिसमें उसने बताया कि पने माता-पिता की उम्मीदों पर खरा नहीं उतरने से निराश था। फिलहाल पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है और आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

Delhi | A 16-year old boy allegedly died by suicide in Madhu Vihar area. The boy left a suicide note expressing his frustration over not meeting the expectations of his parents regarding studies: Delhi Police