Wrestlers protest: Players will Throw medals in Ganga river in Haridwar today

Wrestlers protest: ओलंपिक में जीते मेडल गंगा में बहाएंगे खिलाड़ी, बोले-अब लग रहा जीते ही क्यों थे?

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, हरिद्वार Published by: अलका त्यागी Updated Tue, 30 May 2023 01:08 PM IST
सार

Wrestlers protest News: खिलाड़ियों के उत्पीड़न के विरोध में आज पहलवान खिलाड़ी हरिद्वार में गंगा में मेडल प्रवाहित करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि ये मेडल सारे देश के लिए पवित्र हैं और पवित्र मेडल को रखने की सही जगह पवित्र मां गंगा ही हो सकती है। 

Wrestlers protest: Players will Throw medals in Ganga river in Haridwar today
पहलवानों का प्रदर्शन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

खिलाड़ियों के उत्पीड़न के विरोध में आज पहलवान खिलाड़ी हरिद्वार में गंगा में मेडल प्रवाहित करेंगे। इसकी जानकारी खिलाड़ी बजरंग पुनिया ने ट्वीटर एकाउंट पर शेयर की है। 

उन्होंने लिखा '28 मई को जो हुआ वह आप सबने देखा। पुलिस ने हम लोगों के साथ क्या व्यवहार किया। हमें कितनी बर्बरता से गिरफ़्तार किया। हम शांतिपूर्ण आंदोलन कर रहे थे। हमारे आंदोलन की जगह को भी पुलिस ने तहस नहस कर हमसे छीन लिया और अगले दिन गंभीर मामलों में हमारे ऊपर ही एफआईआर दर्ज कर दी गई। क्या महिला पहलवानों ने अपने साथ हुए यौन उत्पीड़न के लिए न्याय मांगकर कोई अपराध कर दिया है। पुलिस और तंत्र हमारे साथ अपराधियों जैसा व्यवहार कर रही है, जबकि उत्पीड़क खुली सभाओं में हमारे ऊपर फबतियां कस रहे हैं। टीवी पर महिला पहलवानों को असहज कर देनी वाली अपनी घटनाओं को कबूल करके उनको ठहाकों में तब्दील कर दे रहा है। यहां तक कि पाक्सो एक्ट को बदलवाने की बात सरेआम कह रहा है। महिला पहलवान अंदर से ऐसा महसूस कर रही हैं कि इस देश में हमारा कुछ बचा नहीं है। हमें वे पल याद आ रहे हैं जब हमने ओलंपिक, वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप में मेडल जीते थे।
 
अब लग रहा है कि क्यों जीते थे। क्या इसलिए जीते थे कि तंत्र हमारे साथ ऐसा घटिया व्यवहार करे। हमें घसीटे और फिर हमें ही अपराधी बना दे। कल पूरा दिन हमारी कई महिला पहलवान खेतों में छिपती फिरी हैं। तंत्र को पकड़ना उत्पीड़क को चाहिए था, लेकिन वह पीड़ित महिलाओं को उनका धरना खत्म करवाने, उन्हें तोड़ने और डराने में लगा हुआ है। अब लग रहा है कि हमारे गले में सजे इन मेडलों का कोई मतलब नहीं रह गया है। इनको लौटाने की सोचने भर से हमें मौत लग रही थी, लेकिन अपने आत्म सम्मान के साथ समझौता करके भी क्या जीना.।

मां गंगा से पवित्र कुछ नहीं, इसलिए उन्हीं की गोद में प्रवाहित करेंगे मेडल

लिखा कि मन में यह सवाल आया कि किसे लौटाएं ये मेडल। हमारी राष्ट्रपति को, जो खुद एक महिला हैं। मन ने ना कहा, क्योंकि वह हमसे सिर्फ दो किलोमीटर दूर बैठीं सिर्फ देखती रहीं, लेकिन कुछ भी बोली नहीं। हमारे प्रधानमंत्री को, जो हमें अपने घर की बेटियां बताते थे। मन नहीं माना, क्योंकि उन्होंने एक बार भी अपने घर की बेटियों की सुध नहीं ली, बल्कि नई संसद के उद्घाटन में हमारे उत्पीड़क को बुलाया।  वह तेज सफेदी वाले चमकदार कपड़ों में फोटो खिंचवा रहा था. उसकी सफेदी हमें चुभ रही थी, मानो कह रही हो कि मैं ही तंत्र हूं। 

इस चमकदार तंत्र में हमारी जगह कहां हैं। भारत में बेटियों की जगह कहां हैं। क्या हम केवल नारे बनकर या सत्ता में आने भर का एजेंडा बनकर रह गई हैं।  ये मेडल अब हमें नहीं चाहिए क्योंकि इन्हें पहनाकर हमें मुखौटा बनाकर केवल अपना प्रचार करता है यह तेज सफेदी वाला तंत्र और फिर हमारा शोषण करता है। हम उस शोषण के खिलाफ बोलें तो हमें जेल में डालने की तैयारी कर लेता है। 

इन मेडलों को हम गंगा में बहाने जा रहे हैं, क्योंकि वह गंगा मा हैं। जितना पवित्र हम गंगा को मानते हैं उतनी ही पवित्रता से हमने मेहनत कर इन मेडलों को हासिल किया था। ये मेडल सारे देश के लिए ही पवित्र हैं और पवित्र मेडल को रखने की सही जगह पवित्र मां गंगा ही हो सकती है। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

