Wrestlers protest: ओलंपिक में जीते मेडल गंगा में बहाएंगे खिलाड़ी, बोले-अब लग रहा जीते ही क्यों थे?

खिलाड़ियों के उत्पीड़न के विरोध में आज पहलवान खिलाड़ी हरिद्वार में गंगा में मेडल प्रवाहित करेंगे। इसकी जानकारी खिलाड़ी बजरंग पुनिया ने ट्वीटर एकाउंट पर शेयर की है।

"We will throw our medals in river Ganga in Haridwar today at 6pm," say #Wrestlers who are protesting against WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations pic.twitter.com/Mj7mDsZYDn