उत्तरकाशी आपदाः राहत सामग्री बांटकर वापस लौट रहा हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, तीन लोगों की मौत

#UPDATE Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Devendra Negi on Uttarakhand helicopter crash: Two out of the three persons who were on-board the helicopter, have died & one is severely injured.

#UPDATE State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) PRO on Uttarakhand helicopter crash: All the three persons, Captain Lal, Co-pilot Shailesh & a local person Rajpal, who were on-board the helicopter, have died in the crash. A team of 10 members has been sent to the site of the crash.