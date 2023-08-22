Uttarakhand Weather: आपदा आपातकालीन परिचालन केंद्र पहुंचे सीएम धामी, बारिश से उपजे हालातों की ली जानकारी

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
उत्तराखंड में भारी बारिश के अलर्ट को देखते हुए सीएम पुष्कर सिंह धामी दिल्ली से वापस लौटते ही सचिवालय स्थित राज्य आपदा आपातकालीन परिचालन केंद्र पहुंचे। उन्होंने अधिकारियों से प्रदेश में हो रही अतिवृष्टि के कारण हुए नुकसान का जायजा लिया। वहीं, सोमवार को चंबा में मलबे में दबकर हुई पांच लोगों की मौत के मामले में भी जानकारी ली।
Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the State Emergency Operation Center located at the Secretariat to review the situation in view of the two-day 'Red' alert warning in seven districts of the state by the Meteorological Department. The Chief Minister is… pic.twitter.com/bQp29mpbcf— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2023
