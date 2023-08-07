Uttarakhand: वायरल हुआ शिकायना मुखिया का गाना गाते वीडियो, मणिपुर में कुकी और मैतई समुदाय का बता रहे लोग

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
गाना गाते हुए एक युवक और युवती का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमें लोग दावा कर रहे हैं कि ये दोनों मणिपुर के मैतई व कुकी समुदाय से हैं। जबकि वह देहरादून की रहने वाली सिंगर शिकायना मुखिया हैं। वीडियो में वह अपने पिता के साथ गाना गाती दिख ही हैं।
How lovely and melodious 👏🏻👏🏻🎊🎼🎤 We are Humans first. Rest is notional. One of them is a Kuki and the other is Meitei from sizzling Manipur.— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 6, 2023
The beauty of diversity & Love pic.twitter.com/UutQ8zh2aE
