Uttarakhand News: Transport Ministry will spend 700 crore on the construction of tunnel in Mussoorie

उत्तराखंड: मसूरी में टनल के निर्माण पर 700 करोड़ खर्च करेगा परिवहन मंत्रालय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: अलका त्यागी Updated Tue, 08 Jun 2021 05:29 PM IST
नितिन गडकरी
नितिन गडकरी - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
मसूरी में ट्रैफिक जाम से छुटकारा दिलाने और सुगम कनेक्टिविटी के लिए प्रस्तावित 2.74 किमी टनल निर्माण के लिए प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंसी अवॉर्ड कर दी गई है। इस प्रोजेक्ट के निर्माण पर केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्रालय 700 करोड़ रुपये खर्च करेगा। केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी।
वहीं, सीएम तीरथ सिंह रावत ने भी ट्वीट कर केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी का आभार जताया। 

