Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Uttarakhand News: CM Tirath Singh Rawat First Cabinet meeting Decision For covid violence case back

तीरथ कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक: उत्तराखंड में कोरोना के दौरान हुए सभी मुकदमे होंगे वापस

alka tyagi न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: अलका त्यागी
Updated Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:49 PM IST
तीरथ सिंह रावत की पहली कैबिनेट बैठक
तीरथ सिंह रावत की पहली कैबिनेट बैठक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तराखंड के सीएम तीरथ सिंह रावत ने आज कैबिनेट का गठन होने के बाद पहली बैठक ली। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि कोरोना महामारी के दौरान नियमों के उल्लंघन के संबंध में दर्ज सभी केस को वापस लिया  जाएगा। 
city & states dehradun uttarakhand covid-19 violations tirath singh rawat uttarakhand cabinet uttarakahnd new cabinet

