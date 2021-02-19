शहर चुनें

उत्तराखंडः दिल्ली में गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन ट्रैक्टर लेकर गए ऊधमसिंह नगर जिले के 113 किसान चिह्नित

Nirmala Suyal
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रपुर Published by: Nirmala Suyal Nirmala Suyal
Updated Fri, 19 Feb 2021 01:02 PM IST
उत्तराखंड में किसान ट्रैक्टर रैली
उत्तराखंड में किसान ट्रैक्टर रैली - फोटो : अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
दिल्ली में गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन हुई ट्रैक्टर परेड में अपने वाहन लेकर गए ऊधमसिंह नगर जिले में तराई के 113 लोगों को पुलिस ने चिह्नित किया है। पुलिस और खुफिया विभाग ने इनकी रिपोर्ट बनाकर दिल्ली पुलिस को भेज दी है। 
X