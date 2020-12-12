शहर चुनें
Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya tests positive for COVID19

उत्तराखंड: मंत्री रेखा आर्या कोरोना संक्रमित, खुद को किया आईसोलेट

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, देहरादून Updated Sat, 12 Dec 2020 12:58 PM IST
विज्ञापन
rekha arya
rekha arya

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना महामारी के प्रकोप के बीच उत्तराखंड की मंत्री रेखा आर्या संक्रमित पाई गई हैं। शनिवार को उनकी जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। हालांकि उनमें संक्रमण के लक्षण नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने एहतियातन खुद को आईसोलेट कर लिया है।
विज्ञापन


 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun uttarakhand rekha arya rekha arya news rekha arya uttarakhand

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों के लिए लगा फुट मसाजर, वाशिंग मशीन, खाना बनाने की मशीन
Delhi NCR

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलनः वाशिंग मशीन से लेकर फुट मसाजर तक किसानों की सेवा में हैं कई इंतजाम

12 दिसंबर 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी बोले- कृषि सुधारों से किसानों को होगा फायदा, हम हटा रहे हैं सारी दीवारें

12 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
हेलीकॉप्टर से दुल्हन लेकर आया दूल्हा
Agra

गांव में हेलीकॉप्टर से दुल्हन को विदा कराकर आया दूल्हा, देखने वालों का लग गया हुजूम

12 दिसंबर 2020

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (14 से 20 दिसंबर तक)
Predictions

Weekly Horoscope: 14 से 20 दिसंबर तक पांच राशियों को मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ, पढ़ें साप्ताहिक राशिफल

12 दिसंबर 2020

आधार-पैन कार्ड
Personal Finance

इस तारीख तक आधार से लिंक नहीं किया पैन कार्ड, तो लगेगा 10000 का जुर्माना, जानिए तरीका

12 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
धर्मेंद्र का फार्महाउस
Bollywood

इस खूबसूरत फार्महाउस पर वक्त गुजारते हैं धर्मेंद्र, एंटीक चीजों से भरा है यहां बना बंगला, देखें तस्वीरें

12 दिसंबर 2020

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों का प्रदर्शन
India News

किसान आज करेंगे टोल प्लाजा फ्री और हाईवे जाम, निहंग भी आंदोलन में कूदे 

12 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

जहर का कारोबार कर लाखों कमाता है ये शख्स, पाल रखा है 80,000 बिच्छू और सांप

12 दिसंबर 2020

किसान आंदोलन
India News

किसान आंदोलन पर खालिस्तानियों-वामपंथियों का कब्जा, आईबी ने केंद्र को किया अलर्ट

12 दिसंबर 2020

किसानों ने टोल प्लाजा कराया मुफ्त।
Chandigarh

हरियाणा : करनाल और पानीपत में टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों का कब्जा, बैरियर तोड़ा, बिना शुल्क गुजर रहे वाहन

12 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X