शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Uttarakhand IAS Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank PS

केंद्रीय मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक के पीएस बन सकते हैं उत्तराखंड के ये आईएएस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 10:55 AM IST
रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक के पीएस उत्तराखंड कैडर के आईएएस अफसर हो सकते हैं। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार आईएएस वीबीआरसी पुरुषोत्तम पीएस हो सकते हैं। पुरषोत्तम गढ़वाल आयुक्त के पद पर तैनात हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
कुछ माह पहले ही वे केंद्रीय प्रतिनुयक्ति से उत्तराखंड लौटे हैं। पुरुषोत्तम के केंद्र में प्रतिनियुक्त के लिए दोबारा लौटने के लिए एक पत्र उत्तराखंड शासन को पहुंच गया है। राज्य सरकार की एनओसी के बाद केंद्रीय कार्मिक विभाग अग्रिम करवाई करेगा।

Recommended

ac
Tech Diary

कहीं जानलेवा ना बन जाए गर्मी से राहत देने वाला AC, ऑन करने से पहले इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

6 जून 2019

Television

एकता कपूर ने इन 7 आम कलाकारों को गली से उठाकर बनाया स्टार, चमक गई सबकी किस्मत

6 जून 2019

टेलीविजन
sushant singh rajput
Vidya Balan
Ronit Roy
Television

एकता कपूर ने इन 7 आम कलाकारों को गली से उठाकर बनाया स्टार, चमक गई सबकी किस्मत

6 जून 2019

Bollywood

लोगों को हंसाने वाला अभिनेता अकेला दुनिया से रुख्सत, अंतिम संस्कार में नहीं पहुंचा कोई दिग्गज

6 जून 2019

dinyar contractor
dinyar contractor
dinyar contractor
dinyar contractor
Bollywood

लोगों को हंसाने वाला अभिनेता अकेला दुनिया से रुख्सत, अंतिम संस्कार में नहीं पहुंचा कोई दिग्गज

6 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Cricket News

कौन है यह मिस्ट्री गर्ल, विश्व कप के दौरान जमकर वायरल हो रही तस्वीरें

6 जून 2019

ऋद्धिमा पाठक
Shikahr Dhawan-Ridhima Pathak
विरेंद्र सहवाग और सचिन तेंदुलकर के साथ- ऋद्धिमा पाठक
विराट कोहली -ऋद्धिमा पाठक
Cricket News

कौन है यह मिस्ट्री गर्ल, विश्व कप के दौरान जमकर वायरल हो रही तस्वीरें

6 जून 2019

Bollywood

शादी के 6 महीने बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने खोला राज, 'आखिर क्यों चुना 10 साल छोटा पति?'

6 जून 2019

priyanka chopra and nick jonas
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra, nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Bollywood

शादी के 6 महीने बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने खोला राज, 'आखिर क्यों चुना 10 साल छोटा पति?'

6 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

मनाली में सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, 9 महिलाओं समेत 11 लोग गिरफ्तार

6 जून 2019

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
Astrology

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
विज्ञापन
union minister ramesh pokhriyal nishank केंद्रीय मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ramesh pokhriyal nishank
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

गाय छोड़ने के लिए 250 रुपए रिश्वत लेने का आरोपी 28 साल बाद बरी

7 जून 2019

वाणिज्य एवं उद्योग व रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जापान में जी-20 की बैठक में पीयूष गोयल करेंगे भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल का नेतृत्व

7 जून 2019

इमरान खान
Opinion

पाक का रक्षा बजट : लोगों की उंगलियां सेना की तरफ उठ रही हैं

7 जून 2019

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
Meerut

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत बोले- राष्ट्रभक्ति की भावना दिल में होनी चाहिए, दिखावे में नहीं

7 जून 2019

wipro chairman azim premji to retire on 30 july
Corporate

विप्रो को अलविदा कहेंगे अजीम प्रेमजी, बेटे रिशद को मिलेगी कमान

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर को रफ्तार देने के लिए जल्द आ सकते हैं शाह, शुरू हो चुकी तैयारी

6 जून 2019

vijay kalantri
India News

3334 करोड़ के बकायेदार उद्योगपति विजय कलंत्री डिफाल्टर घोषित

6 जून 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वित्त मंत्री बनने के बाद निर्मला का पहला विदेश दौरा, जी-20 समिट के लिए जाएंगी जापान

6 जून 2019

उमा भारती
India News

पार्टी में ‘गंगा’ पर अहम भूमिका निभाएंगी उमा भारती, शाह के साथ हुई लंबी मंत्रणा

6 जून 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
Rest of World

खशोगी की हत्या के बाद ट्रंप ने दी सऊदी को परमाणु तकनीक

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक
Dehradun

देहरादून में तांडव: किसी ने रेस्टोरेंट में की मारपीट तो कहीं 30-35 युवकों ने छात्रों को पीटा

देहरादून में खाने का बिल मांगने पर कुछ युवकों ने रेस्टोरेंट मालिक, मैनेजर समेत चार लोगों को मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया। जबकि प्रेमनगर में 30-35 युवकों ने तीन छात्रों को लाठी-डंडों से हमला कर लहूलुहान कर दिया।

7 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक
Dehradun

हरिद्वार महाकुंभ से पहले हाईवे बनाने की चुनौती, आड़े आए दून वैली अधिसूचना के कड़े मानक

7 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Dehradun

आईएमए पीओपीः आज सुबह और शाम को यातायात रहेगा डायवर्ट, प्लान देखकर ही निकलें  

7 जून 2019

कार खाई में गिरी
Dehradun

रुद्रप्रयाग में तीन सड़क हादसों से मची चीख-पुकार, 2 यात्रियों की मौत, छह लोग घायल

7 जून 2019

kedarnath, char dham yatra, snowfall
Dehradun

केदारनाथ में तैनात एसडीएम ने पद से दिया इस्तीफा

5 जून 2019

नीट में सफल छात्र
Dehradun

NEET Result 2019: देहरादून के वैभव गर्ग बने उत्तराखंड टॉपर, ऑल इंडिया पाई 74वीं रैंक

6 जून 2019

हरिद्वार में गंगा स्नान के लिए उमड़ी भीड़
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः उत्तराखंड बनने के बाद दूसरा महाकुंभ भी भाजपा के कार्यकाल में...

6 जून 2019

केदारनाथ धाम का नजारा देखते पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Dehradun

केदारनाथ में वीआईपी दर्शन पर रोक, अब नहीं कटेगी यात्रियों से 2100 की पर्ची  

3 जून 2019

Pilgrims Death due to heart attack in yamunotri dham
Dehradun

चारधाम यात्रा: यमुनोत्री धाम की यात्रा पर जा रहीं महिला तीर्थयात्री की हार्ट अटैक से मौत

7 जून 2019

रिजल्ट जारी करते अधिकारी
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड बोर्ड संस्कृत परीक्षा रिजल्ट: हाईस्कूल में बिमल, इंटर में अस्मिता टॉपर

5 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

पहली बार सामने आया पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर की संपत्ति का सच, मंदिर के पास है सोने चांदी की भरमार

नेपाल के पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर में हर साल लाखों श्रद्धालु दर्शन के लिए आते हैं। इस मंदिर ने पहली बार अपनी संपत्ति का खुलासा किया है। मंदिर के पास सोने, चांदी के अलावा करोड़ों रुपये कैश भी है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

7 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:14

रानी ने बिछाया जाल, क्या पकड़ा जाएगा रिवाज

7 जून 2019

गाजीपुर जिला जेल 1:19

मौज में है गाजीपुर जिला कारागार के कैदी, बेफिक्र होकर कर रहे फोन पर बात

7 जून 2019

सिद्धू 1:59

कैबिनेट बैठक में नहीं पहुंचकर नवजोत सिद्धू ने की बगावत, अमरिंदर पर साधा निशाना

6 जून 2019

कैच 0:22

सैल्यूट ठोकने वाले गेंदबाज शेल्डन कॉटरेल ने पकड़ा ऐसा कैच जिसने देखा देखता रह गया

6 जून 2019

Related

नैनीताल के हनुमानगढ़ी के पास लगा वाहनों का जाम
Nainital

रानीबाग से नैनीताल तक जाम का झाम, पर्यटक हुए घंटों परेशान

6 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Dehradun

सड़क हादसों में एक की मौत, दो घायल

7 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Dehradun

अस्पताल ने फर्जी तरीके से हड़पा क्लेम, अटल आयुष्मान उत्तराखंड योजना की सूची से निलंबित 

6 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Dehradun

देहरादूनः श्रम प्रवर्तन अधिकारी ने मुक्त कराए तीन बाल मजदूर, दुकानदारों पर मुकदमे  

6 जून 2019

हरिद्वार में कुंभ
Dehradun

हरिद्वार महकुंभ की रणनीति उज्जैन में तय करेगा अखाड़ा परिषद, 12 जून को होगी बैठक

7 जून 2019

Four Pilgrims Death due to heart attack in yamunotri and kedarnath dham
Dehradun

केदारनाथ और यमुनोत्री धाम में तीन तीर्थयात्रियों समेत चार की हार्ट अटैक से मौत

6 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.