उत्तराखंड: उत्तरकाशी के मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट नीरज कुमार को हाईकोर्ट ने किया निलंबित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नैनीताल Updated Thu, 05 Nov 2020 05:17 PM IST
Uttarakhand High court Suspended uttarkashi CJM Neeraj Kumar For Assault and vandalism of government vehicles
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो

ख़बर सुनें
उत्तराखंड हाईकोर्ट ने उत्तरकाशी के मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट नीरज कुमार को निलंबित कर दिया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार, उन पर सरकारी वाहनों पर हमला कर तोड़-फोड़ करने का आरोप है। कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद उन्हें बागेश्वर अटैच कर दिया गया है। 
uttarakhand uttarkashi uttarakhand high court chief judicial magistrate neeraj kumar suspended

