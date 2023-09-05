The President of Bharat: सीएम धामी ने बताया गौरव का क्षण, कहा-गुलामी की मानसिकता पर एक और गहरी चोट

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
दिल्ली में जी 20 समिट के दौरान राष्ट्रपति भवन में आयोजित होने वाले रात्रि भोज के निमंत्रण पत्र पर 'प्रेसिडेंट ऑफ भारत' लिखे जाने को लेकर उत्तराखंड के सीएम पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने गौरव का क्षण बताया। उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि 'यह गुलामी की मानसिकता पर एक और गहरी चोट है। भारत माता की जय!'
गुलामी की मानसिकता पर एक और गहरी चोट..
G20 समिट के दौरान राष्ट्रपति भवन में आयोजित होने वाले रात्रि भोज के निमंत्रण पत्र पर "The President of Bharat" लिखा जाना प्रत्येक देशवासी के लिए गौरव का क्षण है।
भारत माता की जय ! pic.twitter.com/IdAgHGRt36 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 5, 2023
#WATCH | On G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "I think it is a proud moment for all Indians that ‘President of Bharat’ is written on the invitation. It is a move by PM Modi to… pic.twitter.com/9xRE8CclES— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2023
