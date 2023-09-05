The President of Bharat: सीएम धामी ने बताया गौरव का क्षण, कहा-गुलामी की मानसिकता पर एक और गहरी चोट

दिल्ली में जी 20 समिट के दौरान राष्ट्रपति भवन में आयोजित होने वाले रात्रि भोज के निमंत्रण पत्र पर 'प्रेसिडेंट ऑफ भारत' लिखे जाने को लेकर उत्तराखंड के सीएम पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने गौरव का क्षण बताया। उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि 'यह गुलामी की मानसिकता पर एक और गहरी चोट है। भारत माता की जय!'

#WATCH | On G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "I think it is a proud moment for all Indians that ‘President of Bharat’ is written on the invitation. It is a move by PM Modi to… pic.twitter.com/9xRE8CclES