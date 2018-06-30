शहर चुनें

यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता की बिगड़ी तबीयत, एम्स में कराया गया भर्ती

Updated Sat, 30 Jun 2018 03:12 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता आनंद सिंह बिष्ट को ऋषिकेश स्थित एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया है। अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराना पड़ा। 
बताया जा रहा है कि लीवर में परेशानी होने के बाद उन्होंने अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया कराया गया।  इससे पहले भी सीएम योगी के पिता आनंद को डिहाइड्रेशन हो गया था। उनकी हालत बिगड़ने पर उन्हें देहरादून के जॉली ग्रांट अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। 

इस बार फिर से उनके लीवर में शिकायत होने की वजह से उन्हें ऋषिकेश स्थित एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया। फिलहाल उनकी स्थिति में सुधार बताया जा रहा है। 
