यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता की बिगड़ी तबीयत, एम्स में कराया गया भर्ती

इससे पहले भी सीएम योगी के पिता आनंद को डिहाइड्रेशन हो गया था। उनकी हालत बिगड़ने पर उन्हें देहरादून के जॉली ग्रांट अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था।
CM Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh. He is suffering from a liver ailment.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2018
30 जून 2018