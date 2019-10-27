शहर चुनें

Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   three murdered in pithoragarh

उत्तराखंडः पिथौरागढ़ में तीन लोगों की हत्या, फॉरेंसिक टीम मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Sun, 27 Oct 2019 01:04 PM IST
वारदात से इलाके में सनसनी
वारदात से इलाके में सनसनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिथौरागढ़ के मड़धूरा गांव में तीन लोगों का कत्ल कर दिया गया है। तीनों मृतक नेपाल के निवासी हैं। शुरुआती जानकारी के अनुसार जघन्य तरीके से धारदार हथियारों से की गई है हत्या। तीनों के गुप्तांग काटे गए हैं।
तिहरे हत्यकांड से इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई है। मृतक हरीश बोरा, काशी और एक अज्ञात है। फॉरेंसिक टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई है। 
murder of three pithoragarh news tripple murder
बचाव की मुहिम
Dehradun

वायु सेना के हेलीकॉप्टर ने 11500 फीट की ऊंचाई से दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान को उठाया

26 अक्टूबर को भारतीय वायु सेना के एमआई 17 वी 5 हेलीकॉप्टरों ने 11500 फीट की ऊंचाई पर केदारनाथ हेलीपैड में यूटी एयर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान को बचाया।

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Leopard Killed Salon owner In haridwar
Dehradun

नदी किनारे गए सैलून संचालक को खींचकर जंगल में ले गया गुलदार, बुरी हालत में मिला शव

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Uttarakhand Two IAS and six PCS officers transfer
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: दो आईएएस और छह पीसीएस अफसरों का तबादला, पढ़ें किसे कहां मिली जिम्मेदारी

27 अक्टूबर 2019

ravish bisht
Dehradun

देवभूमि के रवीश बने स्पोर्ट्स के एंकर ऑफ द ईयर, वर्ल्ड कप की बेहतर कवरेज के लिए मिला सम्मान 

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Injured Woman Inspector Death after five days of Accident during vip duty in nainital
Dehradun

हल्द्वानी: वीआईपी ड्यूटी पर जाते वक्त हुए हादसे में घायल महिला दरोगा ने भी तोड़ा दम

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Dehradun rajpur road will build smart first in 22 crore rupees cost
Dehradun

देहरादून: 22 करोड़ में सबसे पहले राजपुर रोड बनेगी 'स्मार्ट', नवंबर में शुरू होगा काम

26 अक्टूबर 2019

GMVN employees will get Diwali bonus this time After nine years
Dehradun

जीएमवीएन कर्मचारियों की दिवाली होगी जगमग, नौ साल बाद इस बार मिलेगा बोनस

27 अक्टूबर 2019

चिनूक हेलीकॉप्टर
Dehradun

वायु सेना के चिनूक हेलीकॉप्टर ने लगाए नैसीसैनी हवाई पट्टी के कई चक्कर, देखने को जुटी भीड़

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Truck Crushed Brother and sister Both Died on Diwali
Dehradun

दिवाली पर मातम में बदली खुशियां, भाई-बहन को ट्रक ने रौंदा, दोनों की दर्दनाक मौत

26 अक्टूबर 2019

बाघ (फाइल फोटो)
Dehradun

पहले हमला कर किया जख्मी, पांच घंटे बाद फिर लौटा बाघ, घायल फॉरेस्ट गार्ड को उतारा मौत के घाट

22 अक्टूबर 2019

