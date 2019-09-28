शहर चुनें

Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Tempo traveller Accident on badrinath Highway punjab Five Pilgrims Killed

उत्तराखंड: बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर तीर्थयात्रियों को ले जा रहे टैंपो पर गिरे पत्थर, पांच की मौत, पांच घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Sat, 28 Sep 2019 03:12 PM IST
बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर हादसा
बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
शनिवार को बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर तीनधारा के पास दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। बदरीनाथ की यात्रा पर आ रहे सिख तीर्थयात्रियों से भरे टैंपो ट्रैवलर पर पहाड़ी से पत्थर गिर पड़े। पत्थरों के गिरने से टैंपो पलट गया और हादसे में पांच तीर्थयात्रियों की मौत हो गई।
वहीं पांच लोग घायल हो गए हैं। सभी यात्री पंजाब के मोहाली के रहने वाले बताए जा रहे हैं। सूचना मिलते ही एसडीआरएफ की टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई है। घायलों को रेस्क्यू कर अस्पताल पहुंचाया जा रहा है। 

खबर अपडेट की जा रही है... 
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
tempo traveller accident accident on badrinath highway punjab pilgrims killed accident accident in uttarakhand tempo accident
