ऋषिकेश-बदरीनाथ हाईवे: केदारनाथ से दर्शन कर लौट रहे महाराष्ट्र के यात्रियों की बस पलटी, एक की मौत

ऋषिकेश -बदरीनाथ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर सोमवार देर शाम दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। देवप्रयाग थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत कौड़ियाला में यात्रियों से भरी एक बस सड़क पर पलट गई। हादसे में एक यात्री की मौत हो गई। जबकि अन्य लोग गंभीर घायल हो गए। बस में 33 लोग सवार थे।
Uttarakhand| A bus full of passengers overturned near Kaudiyala under Devprayag PS limits; SDRF reached the spot— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2022
Bus with 33 passengers incl 2 children going from Kedarnath to Haridwar overturned; 21 injured taken to Rishikesh. All residents of Maharashtra:K Sajwan,SDRF official pic.twitter.com/tltY0CooAh
