यहां सरकारी फरमान पर हुआ अमल, मदरसों में लगी PM मोदी की फोटो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काशीपुर Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 08:56 AM IST
सरकारी फरमान पर अमल करते हुए यहां के मदरसों में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की फोटो लगा ली गई है।

भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा ने अन्य मदरसों में भी पीएम के फोटो लगवाने की मुहिम तेज कर दी है। उत्तराखंड सरकार की ओर से 18 अगस्त 2017 को जारी शासनादेश में सभी विभागों और उनके अधीन आने वाले कार्यालयों में प्रधानमंत्री का चित्र लगाने का आदेश जारी किया है।

इसी क्रम में अरबी फारसी मदरसा बोर्ड ने सभी मदरसों के प्रबंधकों को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का फोटो लगाने के निर्देश दिए है। हालांकि उलेमा इसे शरीयत के खिलाफ बता रहे हैं, लेकिन मदरसों के प्रबंधकों ने इसकी परवाह किए बगैर पीएम के फोटो लगाने शुरू कर दिए हैं।
किसी जिंदा या मुर्दा इंसान की फोटो लगाना शरीयत के खिलाफ
