पीएम मोदी का पिथौरागढ़ दौरा: सीएम धामी बोले- प्रधानमंत्री के दौरे से उत्तराखंड में पर्यटन को लगेंगे पंख

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Dehradun: On PM Modi's visit to the state on October 12-13, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "It will be a very happy moment for the people of Uttarakhand that PM Modi will be visiting the state...He will also address a huge rally in Pithoragarh. He will also… pic.twitter.com/M3DIReJXpz— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed