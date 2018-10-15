शहर चुनें

ऑपरेशन 555 पतरामपुर : रविवार को नष्ट की गईं 20 बड़ी मिसाइलें, अभी कुछ दिन और चलेगा अभियान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जसपुर Updated Mon, 15 Oct 2018 09:53 AM IST
operation 555 patrampur 20 big missile destroyed
ऑपरेशन 555 पतरामपुर रविवार को चौथे दिन भी जारी रहा। बाराबंकी मध्य कमान से आई सेना की काउंटर एक्सप्लोसिव डिवाइस यूनिट (सीईडीयू) ने 20 बड़े मोर्टार सेल (मिसाइलें) 12 धमाकों के साथ नष्ट किए। अब तक 270 मोर्टार सेल नष्ट किए जा चुके हैं।
छोटे-बड़े कुल 285 मोर्टार सेल (मिसाइलें) अब भी सेना के लिए चुनौती बने हैं।

रविवार को ऑपरेशन स्थल पर पहुंचे कर्नल विनय बहल के निर्देशानुसार मिसाइलें नष्ट कीं गईं। अभियान अभी कुछ दिन और चलेगा। कैप्टन विकास मलिक के मुताबिक बिना किसी बाधा के ऑपरेशन रविवार को भी जारी रहा।

arrest
Dehradun

बांदा में पुलिस मुठभेड़ के बाद पकड़ में आया तीन सिपाहियों की हत्या करने वाला शातिर

रानीखेत-अल्मोड़ा के बीच 2003 में तीन सिपाहियों की गोली मारकर हत्या करने वाले और बाद मैनपुरी में पुलिस अभिरक्षा से भागे शातिर राजेंद्र सिंह रावत को बांदा की बिसंडा थाना पुलिस ने एक मुठभेड़ के बाद धर दबोचा।

15 अक्टूबर 2018

VALLEY OF FLOWERS
Dehradun

पर्यटकों के लिए 31 अक्टूबर से बंद हो जाएगी फूलों की घाटी, लगातार बढ़ रही सैलानियों की संख्या

15 अक्टूबर 2018

किशोरी के अपहरण में युवक गिरफ्तार
Dehradun

किशोरी के अपहरण में युवक गिरफ्तार

15 अक्टूबर 2018

सदानंद दाते
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: चार आईपीएस अधिकारियों के हुए तबादले, उधमसिंहनगर के एसएसपी सदानंद दाते रिलीव

13 अक्टूबर 2018

एसएसपी रिधिम अग्रवाल
Dehradun

रिधिम अग्रवाल को एसएसपी हरिद्वार की कमान, कृष्ण कुमार वीके को भेजा यूएस नगर

14 अक्टूबर 2018

बद्नीनाथ धाम में सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत पहुंचे बद्रीनाथ धाम, बद्रीविशाल के दर्शन कर आधे घंटे तक की पूजा अर्चना

14 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइनेंसर कोठारी जल्द हो गिरफ्तार
Dehradun

फाइनेंसर कोठारी जल्द हो गिरफ्तार

15 अक्टूबर 2018

ट्रैफिक नियंत्रित करना पुलिस के लिए बना चुनौती
Dehradun

ट्रैफिक नियंत्रित करना पुलिस के लिए बना चुनौती

15 अक्टूबर 2018

स्ट्रीट लाइट की बैटरी चोरी करने वाले धरे
Dehradun

स्ट्रीट लाइट की बैटरी चोरी करने वाले धरे

15 अक्टूबर 2018

जस्टिस रमेश रंगनाथन
Dehradun

रमेश रंगनाथन होंगे उत्तराखंड हाईकोर्ट के नए चीफ जस्टिस, जल्द संभालेंगे पदभार

12 अक्टूबर 2018

'सुल्तान' संग सेल्फी लेने की मची होड़

देहरादून में चल रहे पशु मेले में इन दिनों सुल्तान, रुस्तम और लाडो की धूम है। लोग दूर दूर से इन्हें देखने आ रहे हैं। देखिए हमारी ये रिपोर्ट

14 अक्टूबर 2018

सिर्फ पांच मिनट में देखिए, उत्तराखंड की 'डबल स्पीड' पर क्या बोले पीएम मोदी

8 अक्टूबर 2018

पीएम ने किया उत्तराखंड इन्वेस्टर्स समिट का उद्घाटन, बोले भारत में दुनिया का नेतृत्व करने की क्षमता

7 अक्टूबर 2018

केदारनाथ में बर्फबारी, मौसम हुआ सर्द

7 अक्टूबर 2018

बीजेपी विधायक का विवादित बयान, बोले लव क्रांति से देंगे लव जिहाद का जवाब

5 अक्टूबर 2018

trivendra singh rawat
Dehradun

मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने नवरात्र में लाखों सैन्य परिवारों को दी बड़ी सौगात

13 अक्टूबर 2018

मानवाधिकार आयोग ने डीएम से रिपोर्ट तलब की
Dehradun

मानवाधिकार आयोग ने डीएम से रिपोर्ट तलब की

15 अक्टूबर 2018

डेंगू का डंक : दो नए मामले आए सामने
Dehradun

डेंगू का डंक : दो नए मामले आए सामने

15 अक्टूबर 2018

55 फीट के रावण, 45 फीट के मेघनाथ का होगा दहन
Dehradun

55 फीट के रावण, 45 फीट के मेघनाथ का होगा दहन

15 अक्टूबर 2018

cricket
Local Sports

देहरादून: आज से शुरू होगा अंडर-23 टीम का फाइनल ट्रायल, 60 क्रिकेटर दिखाएंगे दम

14 अक्टूबर 2018

Money
Dehradun

जिला सहकारी बैंकों में करोड़ों का गड़बड़झाला, इन दो शाखाओं में ढाई करोड़ का गबन

14 अक्टूबर 2018

