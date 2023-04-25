Kedarnath Dham: बाबा केदार के द्वार पहुंचे सीएम धामी, पूजा-अर्चना कर मांगा प्रदेश की सुख समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद

केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट खुलने के मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने भी बाबा के द्वार पर शीश नवाया। सीएम धाम को सुबह कपाट खुलने के समय धाम पहुंचना था, लेकिन मौसम खराब होने के कारण वे धाम नहीं पहुंच पाए। इसके बाद मौसम ठीक होते ही सीएम केदारनाथ मंदिर पहुंचे और पूजा-अर्चना की। साथ ही प्रदेश की सुख समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद बाबा केदार से मांगा।

Kedarnath: खुले केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट, पावन अवसर के साक्षी बने हजारों श्रद्धालु, हेलीकॉप्टर से हुई पुष्पवर्षा

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami today visited and offered prayers at Kedarnath temple on the occasion of the opening of the portals of the temple