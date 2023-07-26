Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun News ›   kargil vijay diwas 2023 Uttarakhand 75 Soldiers Martyred in war

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: मातृभूमि के भाल पर यूं ही चमकते रहेंगे देवभूमि के 75 जांबाज, दिया था सर्वोच्च बलिदान

अमर उजाला, न्यूज डेस्क, देहरादून Published by: अलका त्यागी Updated Wed, 26 Jul 2023 10:21 AM IST
सार

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 News: वर्ष 1999 के कारगिल युद्ध की तो यहां भी उत्तराखंड के जांबाज सबसे आगे खड़े मिले। कारगिल युद्ध में उत्तराखंड के 75 जवानों ने देश रखा करते हुए अपने प्राणों की आहुति दी थी।

kargil vijay diwas 2023 Uttarakhand 75 Soldiers Martyred in war
कारगिल युद्ध - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
Follow Us

उत्तराखंड को यूं ही वीरों की भूमि नहीं कहा जाता। जब-जब देश की आन-बान पर कोई भी संकट आया, उत्तराखंड के जांबाजों ने देश की रक्षा के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्यौछावर किया है। यही वजह है कि जब भी सैनिकों की शहादत को याद किया जाता है तो उत्तराखंड के वीरों के अदम्य साहस के किस्से हर जुबां पर होते हैं।



बात करें वर्ष 1999 के कारगिल युद्ध की तो यहां भी उत्तराखंड के जांबाज सबसे आगे खड़े मिले। कारगिल युद्ध में उत्तराखंड के 75 जवानों ने देश रखा करते हुए अपने प्राणों की आहुति दी थी। इनमें 37 जवान ऐसे थे, जिन्हें युद्ध के बाद उनकी बहादुरी के महावीर चक्र, वीर चक्र के लेकर मैन इन डिस्पैच पुरस्कार से नवाजा गया। आजादी से से पहले हो या आजादी के बाद हुए युद्ध। देश के लिए शहादत देना उत्तराखंड के शूरवीरों की परंपरा रही है। कारगिल युद्ध में भी उत्तराखंड के वीरों ने हर मोर्चे पर अपने युद्ध कौशल का परिचय देते हुए दुश्मनों के छक्के छुड़ाए थे।


Uttarakhand: राज्य योजना आयोग समाप्त, अब SETU के हवाले नए उत्तराखंड का भविष्य, आदेश जारी, पढ़ें कैसे करेगा काम

रक्षा मामलों के जानकार बताते हैं कि युद्ध लड़ने में ही नहीं, बल्कि युद्ध की रणनीति तय करने और रणभूमि में फतह करने में भी उत्तराखंड के वीरों का कोई सानी नहीं है। आजादी के बाद से अब तक डेढ़ हजार से अधिक सैनिकों ने देश की रक्षा के लिए अपनी शहादत दी है। किसी मां ने अपना बेटा खोया तो पत्नी ने पति और कई घर उजड़ गए। फिर भी न देशभक्ति का जज्बा कम हुआ और न ही दुश्मन को उखाड़ फेंकने का साहस। वर्तमान में भी सूबे के हजारों लाल सरहद की निगहबानी के लिए मुस्तैद हैं।

किस जनपद में कितने शहीद

जनपद,            शहीद
देहरादून,            28
पौड़ी,                 13
टिहरी,                08
नैनीताल,             05
चमोली,              05
अल्मोड़ा,            04
पिथौरागढ़,          04
रुद्रप्रयाग,           03
बागेश्वर,             02
ऊधमसिंह नगर, 02
उत्तरकाशी,       01

कारगिल युद्ध में इन्हें मिले पदक

महावीर चक्र : मेजर विवेक गुप्ता, मेजर राजेश अधिकारी।
वीर चक्र : कश्मीर सिंह, बृजमोहन सिंह, अनुसुया प्रसाद, कुलदीप सिंह, एके सिन्हा, खुशीमन गुरुंग, शशि भूषण घिल्डियाल, रुपेश प्रधान, राजेश शाह।
सेना मेडल : मोहन सिंह, टीबी क्षेत्री, हरि बहादुर, नरपाल सिंह, देवेंद्र प्रसाद, जगत सिंह, सुरमान सिंह, डबल सिंह, चंदन सिंह, मोहन सिंह, किशन सिंह, शिव सिंह, सुरेंद्र सिंह, संजय।
मेन्स इन डिस्पैच : राम सिंह, हरि सिंह थापा, देवेंद्र सिंह, विक्रम सिंह, मान सिंह, मंगत सिंह, बलवंत सिंह, अमित डबराल, प्रवीण कश्यप, अर्जुन सेन, अनिल कुमार।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

X
View All Jobs
Jobs

असीमित नौकरियां देखने के लिए मुफ्त में अमर उजाला ऐप डाउनलोड करें

Download App Now