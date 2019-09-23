शहर चुनें

हल्द्वानीः बोर नदी में मिली महिला की लाश, धारदार हथियार से पेट भी फाड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हल्द्वानी Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 01:53 PM IST
जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी
जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हल्द्वानी के कालाढूंगी स्थित बोर नदी किनारे एक महिला की लाश मिली है। सूचना पाकर पुलिस टीम मौके पर पहुंची। बताया गया महिला का सिर पत्थरों से कुचला हुआ है और धारदार हथियार से पेट भी फाटा हुआ है।
पुलिस ने आशंका जताई है कि हत्यारे हत्या कहीं और कर शव नदी किनारे फेंक गए हैं। फिलहाल महिला की शिनाख्त नहीं हो पाई है। महिला की उम्र करीब 38 साल बताई जा रही है और उसके हाथ पर ओमकार गुदा हुआ है। जिससे अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि मृतका सिख समुदाय से है।
