शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Gurmeet Kaur murder case mussoorie accused Ashish convicted

गुरुमीत कौर हत्याकांड: आरोपी आशीष दोषी करार, जज ने सुनाई आजीवन कारावास की सजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 03:55 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक
प्रतीकात्मक
ख़बर सुनें
देहरादून के प्रेमनगर में 2016 साल में हुए चर्चित गुरुमीत कौर हत्याकांड में आरोपी आशीष दोषी करार हुआ है। इस मामले में एडीजी चतुर्थ कोर्ट में आज 18 गवाह पेश किए गए।
विज्ञापन
इसके बाद दोषी को कोर्ट ने आजीवन कारावास और 75000 रुपए का जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई। बता दें कि आशीष हत्या करने के बाद भाग गया था और उसके बाद आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया था। 
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

बिग बॉस की इस एक्स कंटेस्टेंट के साथ सोना चाहता था डायरेक्टर, बोलीं- अपनी उंगली से स्क्रैच...

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Elli Avram
एली अवराम
Elli Avram
elli avram hardik pandya
Bollywood

बिग बॉस की इस एक्स कंटेस्टेंट के साथ सोना चाहता था डायरेक्टर, बोलीं- अपनी उंगली से स्क्रैच...

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

2 करोड़ रुपये के लिए कपिल ने प्रियंका के ऑफर को ठुकराया, बोले-ये तो 60 हजार में कभी...

1 अक्टूबर 2019

The Kapil Sharma Show
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar
the sky is pink
Bollywood

2 करोड़ रुपये के लिए कपिल ने प्रियंका के ऑफर को ठुकराया, बोले-ये तो 60 हजार में कभी...

1 अक्टूबर 2019

राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया
India News

राफेल सहित 28 प्रकार के विमानों को उड़ा चुके हैं नए वायुसेना प्रमुख, जानिए उनके बारे में

30 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Cricket News

VIDEO: 30 से अधिक गाड़ियों के काफिले में स्टेडियम पहुंची श्रीलंकाई टीम, गंभीर ने कसा तंज

1 अक्टूबर 2019

गौतम गंभीर
श्रीलंका vs पाकिस्तान
गौतम गंभीर
श्रीलंका क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

VIDEO: 30 से अधिक गाड़ियों के काफिले में स्टेडियम पहुंची श्रीलंकाई टीम, गंभीर ने कसा तंज

1 अक्टूबर 2019

honey trap
Tech Diary

MP हनीट्रैप: श्वेता ने इस सॉफ्टवेयर के जरिए अफसर-नेताओं के फोन करवाए टैप

30 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

नम आंखों से परिवार ने दी विजू खोटे को अंतिम विदाई , सिनेमा का कोई बड़ा चेहरा नहीं आया नजर

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विजू खोटे को अंतिम विदाई
अरशद वारसी
विजू खोटे को अंतिम विदाई
viju khote
Bollywood

नम आंखों से परिवार ने दी विजू खोटे को अंतिम विदाई , सिनेमा का कोई बड़ा चेहरा नहीं आया नजर

1 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
gurmeet kaur murder case गुरुमीत कौर हत्याकांड gurmeet kaur murder
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गौतम गंभीर
Cricket News

VIDEO: 30 से अधिक गाड़ियों के काफिले में स्टेडियम पहुंची श्रीलंकाई टीम, गंभीर ने कसा तंज

1 अक्टूबर 2019

कोएना मित्रा
Bollywood

प्लास्टिक सर्जरी करवा करियर बर्बाद कर चुकीं कोएना मित्रा बोलीं- 'जीवन की सबसे बड़ी गलती...'

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली और ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

INDvSA: आखिरकार ऋषभ पंत पर गिरी गाज, कप्तान कोहली ने टेस्ट टीम से किया बाहर

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Shikha Talsania
Bollywood

बॉडी शेमिंग पर एक्ट्रेस शिखा ने जाहिर किया गुस्सा, बोलीं- हालात तब सुधरेंगे जब अपने दिल...

1 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पहला टेस्ट कल से, ऐसी है पहले टेस्ट के लिए टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग XI

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
केबीसी 11
Television

केबीसी 11: मुंबई के चोर बाजार से आए कंटेस्टेंट से नाराज हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, ये थी वजह

1 अक्टूबर 2019

सेना और जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के संयुक्त ऑपरेशन को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बस में मिला 14 किलो आरडीएक्स, आतंकी हमले की साजिश नाकाम

1 अक्टूबर 2019

LPG cylinder
Bazar

रसोई में लगातार दूसरे महीने महंगाई की मार, सिलिंडर के दाम बढ़े

1 अक्टूबर 2019

एस जयशंकर-माइक पॉम्पियो
World

भारत की अमेरिका को दो टूक, रूस से क्या खरीदना है क्या नहीं यह हमारा अधिकार

1 अक्टूबर 2019

अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अरुण जेटली के परिवार का पेंशन लेने से इनकार, उपराष्ट्रपति को पत्र लिखकर बताई ये वजह

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रदर्शन करती छात्राएं
Dehradun

हल्द्वानीः स्कूल को बालक इंटर कॉलेज में मर्ज किए जाने पर छात्राओं ने खोला मोर्चा

हल्द्वानी में राजकीय कन्या उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय राजपुरा को बालक इंटर कॉलेज में मर्ज किए जाने के विरोध में आज छात्राओं और उनके अभिभावकों ने एसडीएम कोर्ट प्रदर्शन किया।

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
जांच में जुटी पुलिस
Dehradun

कोटद्वारः चोरी कर लौट रहा था घर, करंट की चपेट में आया, हो गई मौत

1 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Local Sports

विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी: उत्तराखंड और मणिपुर के बीच खेले जाने वाले मुकाबले पर बारिश ने फेरा पानी

1 अक्टूबर 2019

सीबीआई
Dehradun

रेत अवैध खनन मामले में सीबीआई की टीम पहुंची देहरादून, कई जगह की छापेमारी

1 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः बारहमासी सड़क परियोजना की जलवायु परिवर्तन के हिसाब से होगी परख

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Farmers can register their self for kisan Samman Nidhi now
Dehradun

किसानों को सरकार और कृषि विभाग पर नहीं रहना पड़ेगा निर्भर, सम्मान निधि के लिए खुद कर सकेंगे पंजीकरण

30 सितंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत और नेता प्रतिपक्ष इंदिरा हृदयेश
Dehradun

देहरादून: 45 नए मरीजों में डेंगू की पुष्टि, नेता प्रतिपक्ष ने रखा उपवास, कहा 'सरकार से उठा विश्वास'

1 अक्टूबर 2019

रूट का जायता लेते एसएसपी
Dehradun

हरिद्वार में एक घंटे रुकेंगे राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, एसएसपी ने लिया सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Elephant killed during enter in populated area cross Security wall in khatima
Dehradun

आबादी क्षेत्र में घुसने के दौरान सुरक्षा दीवार में फंसकर हाथी की मौत, दांत समेत सभी अंग सुरक्षित

1 अक्टूबर 2019

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत
Dehradun

हरीश रावत के स्टिंग मामले में सुनवाई आज, सिब्बल पैरवी को पहुंचे नैनीताल

30 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

त्योहारों में TV की कीमतों में हुई बड़ी कटौती, एक क्लिक में देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

देश भर में त्योहारी सीजन शुरू हो गया है। नवरात्रि से शुरू हुआ यह सीजन दिवाली, छठ पूजा के बाद भी दिसंबर महीने तक चलता रहेगा। इस मौके पर टीवी कंपनियों ने ग्राहकों को बड़ा तोहफा दिया है।

1 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 8:36

वॉर से पहले ऋतिक रोशन और वाणी कपूर से खास मुलाकात

1 अक्टूबर 2019

अरुण जेटली 1:27

अरुण जेटली के घरवालों ने पेंशन लेने से किया इंकार, उपराष्ट्रपति को लिखी चिट्ठी

1 अक्टूबर 2019

मलीहा लोधी 3:02

UN में पाकिस्तान को मुंह की खानी पड़ी तो इमरान खान ने स्थायी प्रतिनिधि मलीहा लोधी को हटाया

1 अक्टूबर 2019

गौतम गंभीर 3:17

कराची में श्रीलंका टीम की सुरक्षा के वीडियो का पाकिस्तानियों ने उड़ाया मजाक, गौतम गंभीर ने तंज कसा

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

विजेता
Dehradun

मेरे गणपति सबसे सुंदर प्रतियोगिता: पुरस्कार पाकर गदगद हुए विजेता, अमर उजाला को कहा 'धन्यवाद'

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Uttarakhand Panchayat Election 2019 indo nepal Border Will close before 48 Hours
Dehradun

त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव: मतदान से 48 घंटे पहले सील हो जाएगी भारत-नेपाल सीमा

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Bus service starts from Nanakmatta to Ludhiana
Dehradun

नानकमत्ता से लुधियाना के लिए बस सेवा शुरू, जानें कितना लगेगा किराया और क्या रहेगा रूट

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Scholarship scam: Case filed against ITI operator and PNB officers in uttarakhand
Dehradun

छात्रवृत्ति घोटाला: आईटीआई संचालक और पीएनबी पर भी मुकदमा दर्ज, अब तक आठ पर दर्ज हो चुके केस

1 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रदर्शन में शामिल संचालक
Dehradun

देहरादूनः मुख्य मार्गों पर ई-रिक्शा संचालित किए जाने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शनकारियों ने लगाया जाम

30 सितंबर 2019

Territorial Army recruitment rally from 14 to 24 in Bihar
Dehradun

प्रादेशिक सेना भर्ती रैली 14 से 24 तक बिहार में

1 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited