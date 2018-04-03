शहर चुनें

सहेली के घर सोने गई थी किशोरी, उसके ही भाई ने बना लिया हवस का शिकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुरोला Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 01:31 PM IST
पुरोला ब्लाक के एक गांव में किशोरी के साथ दुराचार का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। आरोपी पीड़िता की सहेली का भाई है, जो घटना के बाद से ही फरार है।
पुलिस ने मामले में पोक्सो एक्ट में मुकदमा दर्ज कर आरोपी की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

थानाध्यक्ष रवि प्रसाद कवि के अनुसार विगत 31 मार्च को 15 वर्षीय पीड़िता अपनी सहेली के साथ पड़ोस में उसके घर सोने गई थी।
भादंसं की धारा 376, 3/4 पोक्सो एक्ट में मुकदमा दर्ज
