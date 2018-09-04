शहर चुनें

उत्तराखंड: एक ही परिवार के तीन लोगों की हत्या से सनसनी, हत्यारों ने किया सरेंडर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंपावत Updated Tue, 04 Sep 2018 02:39 PM IST
उत्तराखंड के चंपावत जिले में सूखीढांग क्षेत्र के उदाली गांव में तीन लोगों की हत्या का मामला सामने आया है।

यह मामला पुरानी रंजिश का बताया जा रहा है। यहां कुछ लोगों ने कृष्ण सिंह (60 वर्ष), पत्नी मनू देवी (45 वर्ष) व मां पार्वती देवी (85 वर्ष) की हत्या कर दी।

हत्यारों ने पुलिस के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है। हत्यारोपियों में एक पास के ही गांव का है तथा दो उसके साथी बताए जा रहे हैं।

