कर्मचारियों को पीएफ न देना पड़ा भारी, कंपनी के खिलाफ हुआ बड़ा एक्शन

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 01:49 AM IST
कंपनी को कर्मचारियों को उनके पीएफ का पैसा न देना भारी पड़ गया। ईपीएफओ ने छापेमारी करते हुए बड़ा एक्शन लिया।

पर्सनल प्रोडक्ट बनाने वाली सदानम कंपनी के सेलाकुई स्थित प्लांट को कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन (ईपीएफओ) ने सील कर दिया है। इस कंपनी पर 40 कर्मचारियों का 24 लाख 40 हजार 255 रुपये बकाया है। नोटिस भेजने के बावजूद पैसा जमा न कराने पर पीएफ एक्ट के तहत यह कार्रवाई की गई है।

ईपीएफओ के रीजनल कमिश्नर 1 मनोज कुमार यादव के निर्देशों पर ईपीएफओ की टीम सेलाकुई स्थित कंपनी पहुंची। पीएफ का अंशदान जमा न कराने पर कंपनी सील कर दी गई। यहां नोटिस लगा दिया गया कि अगर इस दौरान कोई कंपनी के इस परिसर से लेनदेन करेगा तो होने वाले नुकसान का जिम्मेदार खुद होगा।

कार्रवाई करने वाले वसूली अधिकारी अभिषेक भारद्वाज, केआर जोशी, अविनाश कु मार, सुरेंद्र सिंह ने छापा मारकर मौके पर मौजूद मशीनों, कंप्यूटर और फर्नीचर को जब्त कर लिया है। अब अगर कंपनी ने पैसा जमा न कराया तो पूरे सामान की नीलामी कर दी जाएगी।
pf epfo income tax department raid employee provident fund

