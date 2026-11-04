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Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun News ›   Dehradun Major accident in Mohabbewala truck collided with a car four feared dead

देहरादून: मोहब्बेवाला में बड़ा हादसा, अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने कार को मारी टक्कर, चार की मौत की आशंका

Wed, 04 Nov 2026 04:11 PM IST
Alka Tyagi माई सिटी रिपोर्टर, देहरादून
माई सिटी रिपोर्टर, देहरादून Published by: Alka Tyagi Updated Wed, 04 Nov 2026 04:11 PM IST
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Dehradun Major accident in Mohabbewala truck collided with a car four feared dead
देहरादून में हादसा - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी

देहरादून के मोहब्बेवाला क्षेत्र में फिर बड़ा हादसा हो गया। साईं मंदिर के पास अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने कार को टक्कर कर दी। हादसे में चार लोगों की मौत की आशंका है।

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