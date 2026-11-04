देहरादून: मोहब्बेवाला में बड़ा हादसा, अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने कार को मारी टक्कर, चार की मौत की आशंका
माई सिटी रिपोर्टर, देहरादून Published by: Alka Tyagi Updated Wed, 04 Nov 2026 04:11 PM IST
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देहरादून के मोहब्बेवाला क्षेत्र में फिर बड़ा हादसा हो गया। साईं मंदिर के पास अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने कार को टक्कर कर दी। हादसे में चार लोगों की मौत की आशंका है।
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