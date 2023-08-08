Notifications

Daily Horoscope: धनु राशि वालों को इनवेस्ट करने में होगा फायदा, ये रहें सावधान, पढ़ें आज कैसा रहेगा आपका दिन

अमर उजाला, न्यूज डेस्क, देहरादून Published by: अलका त्यागी Updated Tue, 08 Aug 2023 12:37 PM IST
सार

Daily horoscope :  आज का दिन ऐसी चीजों को खरीदने के लिए बढ़िया है, जिनकी कीमत आगे चलकर बढ़ सकती है। जीवनसाथी के साथ खरीदारी करना भी अच्छा रहेगा। 

राशिफल - फोटो : self

विस्तार
वैदिक ज्योतिष में 12 राशियों–मेष, वृषभ, मिथुन, सिंह, कर्क, कन्या, तुला, वृश्चिक, धनु, मकर, कुम्भ व मीन–के लिए ये सभी भविष्यकथन किए जाते हैं। तो जानिए ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉक्टर सुशांत राज के अुनसार आज किस राशि वालों के लिए कैसा रहेगा आज का दिन।



मेष :- आर्थिक तौर पर सुधार के चलते आप आसानी से काफी वक्त से लंबित बिल और उधार चुका सकेंगे। अपने परिवार के सदस्यों की जरूरतों पर ध्यान देना आज आपकी प्राथमिकता होनी चाहिए। आपको अपने भागीदार को आपकी योजना से जुड़े रहने के लिए मनाने में परेशानी होगी। 


वृषभ:- मनोरंजन पर जरूरत से ज्यादा खर्च करने से बचें। नाती-पोतों से आज आपको काफी खुशी मिल सकती है। किसी छोटी-मोटी बात को लेकर भी आपके प्रिय से आपकी नोकझोंक हो सकती है। 

मिथुन:- आपकी गैर यथार्थवादी योजनाएं आपके धन को कम कर सकती हैं। आज आपका जीवनसाथी जिंदगी में बदलाव लाने में मदद करेगा। आप किसी बड़े व्यावसायिक लेन-देन को भी अंजाम दे सकते हैं।  

Tilu Rauteli Awards: उत्तराखंड सरकार ने पुरस्कार की धनराशि बढ़ाई, अब वीरांगनाओं को मिलेंगे 51 हजार रुपये

कर्क:- आज आपका मन शांत होगा जिसका फायदा आपको पूरे दिन मिलेगा। काम पर लोगों के साथ मेलजोल में समझ और धैर्य से सावधानी बरतें।

सिंह:- नया आर्थिक करार अंतिम रूप लेगा और धन आपकी तरफ आएगा। पारिवारिक सदस्यों के साथ सुकून भरे और शांत दिन का लुत्फ लें। अगर लोग परेशानियों के साथ आपके पास आएं तो उन्हें नजरअंदाज करें।

कन्या:- आज आप आसानी से पैसे इकट्ठा कर सकते हैं। लोगों को दिए पुराने कर्ज भी वापस मिल सकते हैं। किसी नई योजना पर भी काम कर सकते हैं। 

तुला:- समय और धन की कद्र आपको करनी चाहिए नहीं तो आने वाला वक्त परेशानियों भरा रह सकता है। आपका ज्यादातर समय दोस्तों और परिवार के साथ बीतेगा।  

वृश्चिक:- आज आपको अपना धन खर्च करने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी क्योंकि घर का कोई बड़ा आज आपको धन दे सकता है। आज के दिन आपको कुछ परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।  

धनु:- आज का दिन ऐसी चीजों को खरीदने के लिए बढ़िया है, जिनकी कीमत आगे चलकर बढ़ सकती है। जीवनसाथी के साथ खरीदारी करना भी अच्छा रहेगा। 

मकर:- आज का दिन आपके लिए बहुत उम्दा रहने वाला है। आज आपको अपने लिए पर्याप्त समय मिलेगा। आज घर से बाहर बड़ों का आशीर्वाद लेकर निकलें इससे आपको धन लाभ हो सकता है। 

कुंभ:- पैसे कमाने के नए मौके आपको आज मुनाफा देंगे। अचानक मिली कोई अच्छी खबर आपका उत्साह बढ़ा देगी। परिवार के लोगों के साथ इसे बांटना आपको उल्लास से भर देगा। व्यापारियों के लिए अच्छा दिन है। व्यवसाय के लिए अचानक की गई कोई यात्रा सकारात्मक परिणाम देगी।

मीन:- आज आपकी कोई चल संपत्ति चोरी हो सकती है इसलिए जितना हो सके इनका ध्यान रखें। इंपोर्ट-एक्सपोर्ट से जुड़े व्यवसाय में अच्छा मुनाफा होने की संभावना है। लेकिन कोई भी व्यवसायिक निवेश करने के लिए समय अनुकूल नहीं हैं।
