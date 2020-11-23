Corona in Uttarakhand: कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद राज्यपाल बेबी रानी मौर्य एम्स में भर्ती

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, diagnosed with COVID-19, has been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh. A team of five medical experts has been formed for treatment and monitoring her health: AIIMS PRO Dr Harish Thapliyal https://t.co/qNrPx5dwkz— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020
