उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत के यह अवतार देख सब रह रह गए हैरान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 01:22 PM IST
CM trivendra singh Rawat won the game
chief minister, play, badminton, won - फोटो : amar ujala
मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत को नए अवतार में देखकर हर कोई हैरान रह गया। सियासत के मैदान में अपने विरोधियों और प्रतिद्वंद्वियों को पछाड़कर मुख्यमंत्री बने त्रिवेंद्र का यह नया अवतार खेल के मैदान में दिखाई दिया।

मौका आल इंडिया सीनियर प्राइज मनी बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप का था। मुख्यमंत्री प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन करने पहुंचे थे। चैंपियनशिप का आगाज उन्होंने उद्घाटन मैच खेलकर किया। सियासी मैदान में जमकर हाथ आजमाने वाले सीएम के हाथों में आज रैकेट था।

युगल मुकाबले में उनके साथ संजय गुप्ता कोर्ट में थे। मुकाबला अपर पुलिस महानिदेशक अशोक कुमार और राजेश निझवान की जोड़ी के साथ था। मुकाबला शुरू हुआ। गेम में उतार चढ़ाव होते रहे और फिर आखिर नतीजा मुख्यमंत्री की टीम के पक्ष में गया। उनकी युगल जोड़ी ने 21-17 से मुकाबला देखा।
 
chief minister play badminton won

