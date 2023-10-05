सीएम धामी का दिल्ली दौरा: मुख्यमंत्री ने दुष्यंत गौतम से की मुलाकात, कई मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

Follow Us

मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने आज नई दिल्ली में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव और उत्तराखंड प्रभारी दुष्यंत गौतम से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान उन्होंने विभिन्न समसामयिक विषयों पर विस्तृत चर्चा की।

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami today met Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/S9r1tTjEM1