Aiims Rishikesh: वार्षिक उत्सव में पहुंचे सीएम धामी, कहा-समस्याओं से घबराएं नहीं, हल करने पर ध्यान दें

मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी गुरुवार को एम्स ऋषिकेश के वार्षिक उत्सव कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने सांस्कृतिक एवं खेल महोत्सव 'पाइरेक्सिया 2023' में भाग लिया। उन्होंने छात्रों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि भगवान ने आपको लोगों की सेवा करने के लिए मार्ग दिखाया है। अपने आगे आने वाली समस्याओं से घबराएं नहीं, बल्कि इस तरह सोचें कि भगवान ने आपको इसे हल करने के लिए चुना है। उन्होंने कहा कि जी-20 के आयोजन हमारे देश के कोने-कोने में हुए हैं। इससे पूरी दुनिया ने हमारे देश की काबीलियत, विशिष्टता और संस्कृति को देखा है।
#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in the cultural and sports festival 'Pyrexia 2023' organised at AIIMS Rishikesh. Addressing the students he says, "More than you yourself, God has set you up on this path to serve the people...Do not get tensed of the… pic.twitter.com/hcmb41yxJI— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2023
